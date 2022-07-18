ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comedian and actor Jak Knight dies at 28

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dolan Reynolds
(WGHP) — Comedian, actor and writer Jak Knight died at the age 28 on Thursday night in Los Angeles, his family announced.

Knight co-created and starred in the Peacock original series “Bust Down,” which debuted in March. He had also written for the ABC sitcom “Black-ish” and the Netflix animated comedy series “Big Mouth,” voicing the character of DeVon in the latter. More recently, Knight appeared on, and wrote for, the HBO Max series “Pause With Sam Jay,” starring his fellow “Bust Down” creator.

Knight’s cause of death has not been released.

“Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a representative of his family said, per a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.

Knight had also recently finished filming a role in “First Time Female Director,” his first feature film and the directorial debut of comedian, writer and actor Chelsea Peretti. The film currently has no release date.

