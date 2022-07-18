ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Breaking Bad’ actor hit by line drive at All-Star celeb softball

By Nexstar Media Wire, Associated Press
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n3l5I_0gjUyvs700

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium.

Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit.

Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark Saturday night.

Two Oklahomans Picked in Top 10 of MLB Draft, Including #1 Overall

The 66-year-old Cranston doubled over for a couple of minutes, then headed to his nearby trailer.

“It’s definitely going to bruise,” Cranston said after recovering. “I might be more of a cheerleader in this game.”

The Tony, Emmy, and Olivier award winner later felt well enough to play on the field at Dodger Stadium. He took a called third strike and feigned an argument with the umpire.

Cranston played for the Los Angeles team, which lost to Brooklyn 15-13. Former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence hit two home runs for Brooklyn and was repeatedly booed by the LA crowd.

University of Oklahoma Health officials calling it one of the worst allergy seasons yet

Best known for his role as Walter White on TV’s “Breaking Bad,” Cranston wore an Albuquerque Isotopes hat in the scene where White first meets lawyer Saul Goodman — now the title character of the spinoff series “Better Call Saul.”

Cranston has appeared at several games for the Triple-A Isotopes, and he and “Breaking Bad” costar Aaron Paul are scheduled to throw a ceremonial first pitch there on July 30.

The Major League Baseball All-Star Game is Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOR

Man arrested in wreck that killed Edmond motorcycle officer

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say one man has been arrested following a deadly motorcycle crash near Edmond. On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were called to a wreck involving multiple vehicles along Broadway Extension at Comfort Dr. When first responders arrived at the scene, they realized an Edmond police...
EDMOND, OK
The Spun

Look: Celebrity Was Ejected From MLB All-Star Softball Game

The MLB celebrity All-Star Softball Game took place this past weekend. Amid the festivities, one celebrity earned the umpire's wrath and ultimately got ejected from the game. In the bottom of the fifth inning, Emmy winner Bryan Cranston was on the receiving end of a controversial strike that saw him called out. Cranston seemed to take issue with the call and started playing it up for the crowd.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Injured WWE Star

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the biggest female professional wrestlers in the world, and it’s no secret to fans that the two are best friends both inside and outside the ring. This past weekend, the pair were spotted chatting with one another at a concert in Orlando....
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Ramos
Person
Hunter Pence
Person
Bryan Cranston
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Nexstar#San Francisco Giants
theScore

Yankees' Stanton slugs way to All-Star Game MVP

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton was named All-Star Game MVP after hitting the game-tying two-run homer at Dodger Stadium. Stanton is just the third Yankees player to win the award, following Derek Jeter (2000) and Mariano Rivera (2013). Stanton's home run traveled 457 feet into Dodger Stadium's left-field pavilion....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KFOR

KFOR

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy