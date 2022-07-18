Woman beaten, robbed in Lower Manhattan, 2 suspects sought by NYPD

Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating and robbing a woman last week in Lower Manhattan, authorities said.

According to officials, just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, a 38-year-old woman was standing in front of 509 Broadway when the two suspects approached and asked for the time.

Listen to 1010 wins

The suspects then snatched the woman's Apple 11 iPhone from her hand and demanded her cell phone password, officials said.

The victim refused and the suspects punched her in the face causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspects began punching and kicking the victim, dropped the cell phone and stole her backpack containing personal items and $40 in cash before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained bruising and pain but refused medical attention.

The first suspect is described as a woman with a dark complexion, thin build, approximately 5'6" tall with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing shorts, white Nike Jordan sneakers, and a multi-colored tank top.

The second suspect is described as a woman with a dark complexion, thin build, approximately 5'6" tall with long braided dark hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, black sneakers, multi-colored jacket with a black camisole top.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).