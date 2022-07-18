ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman beaten, robbed in Lower Manhattan, 2 suspects sought by NYPD

By Kimberly Dole
1010WINS
 2 days ago
Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD is searching for two suspects wanted for beating and robbing a woman last week in Lower Manhattan, authorities said.

According to officials, just before 5 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, a 38-year-old woman was standing in front of 509 Broadway when the two suspects approached and asked for the time.

The suspects then snatched the woman's Apple 11 iPhone from her hand and demanded her cell phone password, officials said.

The victim refused and the suspects punched her in the face causing her to fall to the ground.

The suspects began punching and kicking the victim, dropped the cell phone and stole her backpack containing personal items and $40 in cash before fleeing the scene.

The victim sustained bruising and pain but refused medical attention.

The first suspect is described as a woman with a dark complexion, thin build, approximately 5'6" tall with long dark hair. She was last seen wearing shorts, white Nike Jordan sneakers, and a multi-colored tank top.

The second suspect is described as a woman with a dark complexion, thin build, approximately 5'6" tall with long braided dark hair. She was last seen wearing black pants, black sneakers, multi-colored jacket with a black camisole top.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Comments / 22

Kageryu
18h ago

FYI...When someone asks you for the time, most likely it's a prelude to an attempt to rob you. Everyone has a cellular phone with the clock on the screen so nobody should be asking you that. Don't fall for the okey doke...

Reply
4
Joel Moss
1d ago

NY now resembles Chicago as a major haven for the criminals Didn’t our wonderful mayor Adams run in a law and order platform Oh boy it doesn’t look good for the decent people living in the city

Reply
3
PolarDragon
1d ago

Using the term dark complexion is both biased and misleading. Some South Asians also have dark complexion, so are many beach frequenters. Why not simply say Black? Saying a crime suspect is a Black is no different than saying it is Asian or White which the media do not hide when describe people involved in crimes.

Reply(1)
2
