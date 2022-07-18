ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man sleeping on Coney Island beach fatally struck by Parks Dept. truck

By Adam Warner
 2 days ago
The man was struck at the beach near Stillwell Avenue and the Riegelmann Boardwalk early Monday. Photo credit Google Street View

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- A man was run over and killed by a city Parks Department truck on a Coney Island beach early Monday, police said.

The 47-year-old victim was lying on the sand near Stillwell Avenue and the Riegelmann Boardwalk around 2:40 a.m. when he was hit.

A Ford F-250 pickup truck was leaving the beach when it ran over the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The man was believed to be sleeping at the time he was struck.

The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been reported as the NYPD’s investigation continues.

