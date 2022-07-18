ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Man killed by a bicycle-riding gunman in Fort Worth

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tvfqQ_0gjUyrLD00

A man has died in Fort Worth where he was shot while sitting inside his car over the weekend and police say the gunman was riding a bicycle.

Late Friday night, the victim was sitting in a car on Jana Drive near Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth. The shooter rode up on a bike and opened fire, striking the victim several times. He died at the hospital.

Detectives don't know why the shooter did or who he is.

Comments / 5

Willard Farr
2d ago

Hit for hire Wonder what the man died was into..Probably a jealous person over a woman or drug's..

Reply
3
 

Related
KRLD News Radio

Shooting victim dies in north Fort Worth

A shooting victim has died in north Fort Worth. Police say they got a 911 call just before 1:00 a.m. saying there'd been a shooting at the Standard at Boswell Marketplace, an apartment complex on Old Decatur Road near Bailey Boswell Road. Police arrived to find the victim was dead...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Police: Man injured after getting robbed, stabbed at Fort Worth park

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after a man was robbed and stabbed at a Fort Worth park early Wednesday morning.At about 12:55 a.m. July 20, police were sent to Harris Hospital in response to a stabbing victim arriving by a private vehicle.When officers arrived, they learned the victim had been at a park near the 3700 block of Lucy Lane when he was robbed and stabbed in his rear hip.There are currently no suspects in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Photo shows suspect in deadly Oak Cliff convenience store shooting

DALLAS - Dallas police need help finding the person who shot and killed a man in east Oak Cliff. The department released a photo of the man who fired shots inside the Time Saver Food Mart last week near Marsalis and Ann Arbor avenues. Dallas police said 18-year-old Curdarrius Chapple...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find Higinio Edwin Flores' killers

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police hope someone can help them solve a January drive-by shooting that killed a sleeping 15-year-old. Police said they have found no reason the teen and his family were targeted, and think the shooters hit the wrong house. Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Fort Worth police investigating shooting that left 1 dead

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Police are investigating after finding one person dead from gunshot wounds in Fort Worth early Wednesday morning.At about 12:45 a.m. July 20, police were sent to 8861 Old Decatur Rd. When officers arrived, they found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.Police said the suspect had already fled the scene before officers arrived.The victim was taken to a local hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released at this time.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

Man connected to deadly hit-and-run in Azle arrested

AZLE, Texas - Police in Azle, northwest of Fort Worth, made an arrest months after a fatal hit-and-run crash. The crash that killed 40-year-old Amber Lemke happened on Wells Burnet Road near the Jacksboro Highway in May. Ryan Collier is accused of hitting Lemke and then driving away without stopping...
AZLE, TX
irvingweekly.com

Fugitive Task Force Arrests Grand Prairie Teen on Murder Suspicion

The U.S. Marshals Service’s North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested Cornelius Jackson, 18, on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting death on a man in Grand Prairie. Jackson shot Walter Umukoro, 22, in the 200 block of West Westchester Parkway, Grand Prairie police said. Umukoro had gone...
CBS DFW

Parker County woman arrested after several animals found dead on her property, officials say

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Parker County woman was arrested Tuesday after investigators found several dead animals on her property, officials say.Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said investigators were called to 31-year-old Shamorrowia Alexander's property in the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52 for an animal welfare check. When they arrived, investigators discovered a decomposing bull inside of a pen as well as an empty hay feeder.While walking the property, investigators came across several turkeys and chickens in pens along with multiple dead animals. Officials said a live goat was also found inside a separate pen and that neighbors reported giving the goat water.Investigators then obtained a warrant and seized the remaining animals which are currently being evaluated by a local veterinarian, officials said. They reported most of the animals had no fresh water and "of the two water sources on the property they contained algae and other contaminants." Officials said among the dead animals were a sorrel horse, a peacock, two miniature horses, two emus, and several rabbits.Alexander has since been arrested and charged with eight counts of cruelty to livestock animals and one charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
nypressnews.com

Suspect identified in connection to Tarrant County standoff

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — A suspect was identified in connection to an hours-long standoff in June. The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said deputies went to a house on Indian Creek Drive to serve a felony warrant. As they were moving toward the home, they say Kemal Shea started shooting at deputies from multiple sides of the house.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
