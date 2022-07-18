Man killed by a bicycle-riding gunman in Fort Worth

A man has died in Fort Worth where he was shot while sitting inside his car over the weekend and police say the gunman was riding a bicycle.

Late Friday night, the victim was sitting in a car on Jana Drive near Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth. The shooter rode up on a bike and opened fire, striking the victim several times. He died at the hospital.

Detectives don't know why the shooter did or who he is.

