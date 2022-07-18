Officer shoots man in downtown Sacramento; No weapon recovered
By KCRA Staff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An unarmed 42-year-old man was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by a police officer late Sunday, police said. The shooting happened at 16th and A streets after 10:30 p.m., police said. Officers were trying to arrest the man because of an active felony...
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers are currently investigating a collision involving a child and vehicle in North Sacramento. The collision occurred after 4 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way and the pedestrian involved was a 2-year-old girl. Officers said that the child was […]
(BCN) — Police have arrested a teenage boy in connection with the slaying of a 20-year-old woman in Stockton on Tuesday afternoon while another suspect remains at large. Officers were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the area of Albany and Astor drives on reports of a shooting. At the scene, police found a woman […]
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 2-year-old girl was seriously injured after they were hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the north Sacramento area, police said. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way, the Sacramento Police Department said. That child was sent to the hospital but not by paramedics.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A device that automatically switches on body cameras when an officer’s weapon is drawn will soon be in use at the Sacramento Police Department, according to ABC 10. The department has ordered Axon Signal Sidearms for its officers along with the TASER 7, which also...
MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS13) — Authorities have released body camera footage of the Stockton man accused of shooting a Bay Area police officer over the weekend.
The Mountain View Police Department says 33-year-old Jeffrey Choy shot an officer early Saturday morning who was trying to stop him for a DUI.
An image from body camera footage released from the department shows the moment that Choy allegedly fired at the officer.
(credit: Mountain View Police Department)
The officer suffered an upper body wound and is expected to survive.
Choy fled the scene of the shooting, escaping officers after he crashed his car. Investigators later tracked him to Union City and officers arrested him in Fremont on Sunday after a brief chase.
Choy was booked into jail in Santa Clara County on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.
STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 20-year-old woman has died and a 16-year-old boy is now under arrest after a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday.
According to Stockton police, at 5:52 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albany Drive and Astor Drive.
When they arrived, police found a teenager and woman shot.
The teen was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe the 16-year-old and other male had met up with the 20-year-old woman, who was also with an 18-year-old woman at the time. For some reason, the meeting escalated to both males pulling out guns and shooting at the women.
The teen boy was himself shot in the incident, police say, and was found near the shooting scene. Detectives say they have since arrested the teen.
Stockton police have said this does not appear to be a random shooting.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was detained and questioned Monday after a fire at a homeless encampment spread to nearby vegetation on Sacramento’s north side.
The Sacramento Fire Department says the transient fire burned near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and East Levee Road
, in the city’s Gardenland neighborhood. The blaze burned less than one-fourth of an acre before crews knocked down the flames.
No injuries were reported, but fire officials say a man was detained and questioned in connection to the fire.
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said officers arrested a woman Sunday in connection to a homicide that occurred on July 7. Police said 40-year-old Erica Mora was arrested on the suspicion of the murder of a 36-year-old man and was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, according to a Facebook post.
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man charged with hitting and killing a CalTrans worker last month was sentenced Wednesday to serve 6 years in state prison and 2 years in county jail. Taje Hollman was arrested after he drove into a CalTrans worker on Interstate 80 on June 3...
LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is working to figure out why a stillborn baby's remains were thrown away at a funeral home. Monday night, police told KCRA 3 video footage from the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home shows two employees: one employee is in a different part of the building while the other employee is the only person seen throwing away the container with the remains in it.
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A woman faces animal cruelty charges after more than two dozen dogs, some dead, were seized from her home, the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. (Video above: Top headlines for July 20, 2022) Deputies searched a home near Tea Rose Drive in...
“Around 2:00 a.m. on July 8, 2022, a Sacramento Police Department patrol officer heard the sound of a gunshot in the area of Truxel Rd & Natomas Crossing Dr. Following the gunshot, the officer safely contacted and detained three juveniles (15, 15, and 17 years old) in the area. During the contact, one of the juveniles was found to in possession of a loaded and concealed handgun. Additional officers responded to assist with the investigation and located two additional discarded handguns and an expended shell casing in the immediate area.
(BCN) — A man was shot and injured in his leg following an early Monday morning shooting in Stockton, police said. Police said the 53-year-old man was in the 200 block of East Church Street when he was struck by gunfire. Officers responded to the scene at 3:28 a.m. on reports of a person shot and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.
