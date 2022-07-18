ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Officer shoots man in downtown Sacramento; No weapon recovered

By KCRA Staff
KCRA.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO, Calif. — An unarmed 42-year-old man was wounded with non-life-threatening injuries after being shot by a police officer late Sunday, police said. The shooting happened at 16th and A streets after 10:30 p.m., police said. Officers were trying to arrest the man because of an active felony...

www.kcra.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

2-year-old struck in North Sacramento crash

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, officers are currently investigating a collision involving a child and vehicle in North Sacramento. The collision occurred after 4 p.m. near Rio Linda Boulevard and Phillipi Way and the pedestrian involved was a 2-year-old girl. Officers said that the child was […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

Woman killed, 16-year-old injured after Stockton shooting, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. — A woman has died and a 16-year-old was injured after a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Stockton, police said. Police initially identified the person injured as an adult male, but later clarified he was a 16-year-old. Dispatchers got a call around 5:50 p.m. about a shooting near...
STOCKTON, CA
Fox40

One shot, injured by Sacramento police downtown

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police said a man was wounded after being shot by an officer downtown Sunday night. Police said officers looking for a suspect near 16th Street and A Street found the person they were looking for and made contact with him around 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspect became “non-compliant” after which an officer shot him.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police Release Image Of Stockton Man Accused Of Shooting Police Officer

MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS13) — Authorities have released body camera footage of the Stockton man accused of shooting a Bay Area police officer over the weekend. The Mountain View Police Department says 33-year-old Jeffrey Choy shot an officer early Saturday morning who was trying to stop him for a DUI. An image from body camera footage released from the department shows the moment that Choy allegedly fired at the officer. (credit: Mountain View Police Department) The officer suffered an upper body wound and is expected to survive. Choy fled the scene of the shooting, escaping officers after he crashed his car. Investigators later tracked him to Union City and officers arrested him in Fremont on Sunday after a brief chase. Choy was booked into jail in Santa Clara County on charges of attempted murder of a peace officer.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Downtown Sacramento#Police#Violent Crime
CBS Sacramento

16-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Shooting In Stockton Leaves Woman Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A 20-year-old woman has died and a 16-year-old boy is now under arrest after a shooting in Stockton on Tuesday. According to Stockton police, at 5:52 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Albany Drive and Astor Drive. When they arrived, police found a teenager and woman shot. The teen was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators believe the 16-year-old and other male had met up with the 20-year-old woman, who was also with an 18-year-old woman at the time. For some reason, the meeting escalated to both males pulling out guns and shooting at the women. The teen boy was himself shot in the incident, police say, and was found near the shooting scene. Detectives say they have since arrested the teen. Stockton police have said this does not appear to be a random shooting.
CBS Sacramento

Man Detained, Questioned After Transient Fire Burns In North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A man was detained and questioned Monday after a fire at a homeless encampment spread to nearby vegetation on Sacramento’s north side. The Sacramento Fire Department says the transient fire burned near the intersection of El Camino Avenue and East Levee Road , in the city’s Gardenland neighborhood. The blaze burned less than one-fourth of an acre before crews knocked down the flames. No injuries were reported, but fire officials say a man was detained and questioned in connection to the fire.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Fox40

Man sentenced in June death of CalTrans worker

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — A man charged with hitting and killing a CalTrans worker last month was sentenced Wednesday to serve 6 years in state prison and 2 years in county jail. Taje Hollman was arrested after he drove into a CalTrans worker on Interstate 80 on June 3...
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

Woman suspected of killing possible lover

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a homeless woman Sunday in Stockton who is suspected of setting fire to a tent with two people inside, leaving a man dead, police said. Erica Mora, 40, was detained and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is set to appear...
KCRA.com

Lodi police search landfill, say remains of stillborn baby thrown away at Lodi funeral home were not found

LODI, Calif. — The Lodi Police Department is working to figure out why a stillborn baby's remains were thrown away at a funeral home. Monday night, police told KCRA 3 video footage from the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home shows two employees: one employee is in a different part of the building while the other employee is the only person seen throwing away the container with the remains in it.
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Suspect Arrested In Case Of Tent Lit On Fire In Stockton, Leaving 1 Dead

STOCKTON (CBS13) — A suspect has now been arrested after a tent was set on fire in Stockton, leaving one person with fatal injuries. The incident happened back on July 7. A 36-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were reportedly inside a tent in the area of Airport Way and Mormon Slough when someone lit it on fire. Both the man and woman were taken to the hospital, but the man later died from his injuries. Investigators said it appears the suspect was a girlfriend of the man who came back to the tent to find her boyfriend with another woman. That’s when she allegedly lit the tent on fire. Stockton police said, on Sunday, they arrested 40-year-old Erica Mora in connection to the incident. More has now been booked into San Joaquin County Jail.
STOCKTON, CA
crimevoice.com

Three juveniles arrested for alleged reckless discharge of firearm

“Around 2:00 a.m. on July 8, 2022, a Sacramento Police Department patrol officer heard the sound of a gunshot in the area of Truxel Rd & Natomas Crossing Dr. Following the gunshot, the officer safely contacted and detained three juveniles (15, 15, and 17 years old) in the area. During the contact, one of the juveniles was found to in possession of a loaded and concealed handgun. Additional officers responded to assist with the investigation and located two additional discarded handguns and an expended shell casing in the immediate area.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

53-year-old man shot in leg Monday morning in Stockton

(BCN) — A man was shot and injured in his leg following an early Monday morning shooting in Stockton, police said. Police said the 53-year-old man was in the 200 block of East Church Street when he was struck by gunfire. Officers responded to the scene at 3:28 a.m. on reports of a person shot and located the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Comments / 0

Community Policy