Bobby Bones & Caitlin Celebrate 1 Year Wedding Anniversary

Over the weekend, Bobby Bones and his wife Caitlin celebrated their 1 year wedding anniversary.

Both Bones and Caitlin shared some sweet posts on their Instagram to commemorate the special day. Bones shared a few never-before-seen photos from their wedding day with the caption, "A year that flew by. And a year that I wish I could re-live. Happy 1 year wedding anniversary to the smartest, prettiest, funniest person I know. In all the millions of years that earth has been here, i got very lucky to be here when you were here. And even luckier that you loved me back."

Then Caitlin shared a never-before-seen video of their first look where Bones is seen getting emotional as he sees his bride for the first time. She wrote in her caption, "365 days of being your wife @mrbobbybones ♥️. As @jakeowenofficial said, “you were made to steal my heart” & I’m so happy you did. You are a dream. Happy anniversary, I’ll never stop loving you!"