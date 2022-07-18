ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming Business Council seeks comment on ag bonds

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KalLY_0gjUyLXJ00
The start of the text of  Senate File 9 . Screenshot on Friday.

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council is seeking the public's feedback about rules for the Revenue Bonds for Agricultural Processing Projects program.

Comments on the new program are due just before midnight on Aug. 22, WBC announced this past week. It noted that other suggestions also are due then on a broadband program and on a venture capital program.

For the ag bonds, the council pointed out that the state Legislature approved the program during lawmaker's 2022 session. The bill number for that law is Senate File 9.

"The purpose of these program creation rules is to implement the statute which authorizes WBC to issue revenue bonds for agriculture-processing projects," the Business Council said in its Thursday news release. "These rules provide standards for applicant eligibility, application information, and the approval process."

The ag bond rules are online at WBC's comments webpage, wyomingbusiness.org/public-comments. Public comments rcan be emailed to wbc.public-comment@wyo.gov. You are instructed to "include 'Ag Bond Rules' in the subject line of your email."

Comments / 0

Related
KGAB AM 650

UniWyo Credit Union Announces Merger and Wyoming Expansion

UniWyo Credit Union is growing. Yesterday, the Laramie-based Credit Union announced a merger with Reliant Credit Union, which serves Northern and Central Wyoming. The merger marks a growing number of UniWyo locations in Wyoming. To date, UniWyo has three locations between Laramie and Cheyenne. Upon completion of the merger, it will have locations in Casper, Douglas, Cody, and Glenrock. Members of both credit unions should expect an expansion of services and locations benefitting the employees and members of the respective credit unions.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

UniWyo, Reliant Federal Credit Union considering merger; combined assets would total ~$700M

CASPER, Wyo. — UniWyo Credit Union and Reliant Federal Credit Union are considering a merger, the nonprofit financial institutions announced in a press release Monday. “Both credit unions are located in Wyoming and have a long history of supporting the communities they serve,” the release said. “The merger would combine UniWyo’s 36,000 members with Reliant’s 13,500 members, and will result in an organization with combined assets of almost $700 million, making it the second largest credit union in the state of Wyoming.”
CASPER, WY
KGAB AM 650

Does Wyoming Have the Only City Called “Laramie”?

Wyoming sure does have some uniquely named towns. We have our Meeteetse, Kemmerer, Sundance, and Bairoil - all pretty unique names. But thinking about the Cowboy State's interestingly named towns had me wondering: is Laramie a uniquely named place? How many other cities in the country share our city's name?
LARAMIE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Business
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
capcity.news

Upcoming chip sealing to cause delays in southeast Wyoming

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Travelers in southeast Wyoming will be seeing delays as the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s District 1 begins its annual chip sealing project on Wednesday, July 27, weather permitting. Chip sealing helps preserve the pavement and improves pavement traction. Crews with Intermountain Slurry Seal Inc. will...
WYOMING STATE
Cat Country 102.9

So Many Moving to Montana, But Do They Share Our Values?

We were sharing a lot of interesting numbers on a host of different topics Tuesday morning on the radio. First, we talked California Governor Gavin Newsom, and how all of these folks from states like California are trying to hide out in the freedom loving red states like Montana after they create the mess in their own states.
MONTANA STATE
Sheridan Media

Chip Sealing Projects Underway On NE Wyoming Highways

Motorists in northeast Wyoming could experience short delays on various highways as construction crews work to extend the life of the pavement. WYDOT has announced that the annual chip sealing projects have started, and more than 30 locations in the northeast part of the state will have work done. All...
WYOMING STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Business Council#Wbc#Legislature#Senate
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Air National Guard is “flying” for the brand

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - National Guard units across the country are struggling to pull in recruits. With recruitment down, the Wyoming Air National Guard looks to cowboy up by working with another wing from across the country. You’ve probably heard of “Ride for the Brand,” well, now you’re...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: These Are The Political Dog Days For Hageman And Cheney

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Question: Can challenger Harriet Hageman hold off a surging incumbent Liz Cheney here in the dog days of the Wyoming political season?. Not only is this the biggest political question in Wyoming, but this race for Wyoming’s lone Congressional seat offers...
WYOMING STATE
coloradopols.com

“MyPillow Guy” Fails To Intervene For Hanks, Peters

Last week, as readers know, two defeated Republican candidates who had run for higher office this year more or less on single-issue campaigns to relitigate the 2020 presidential election, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters and state Rep. Ron Hanks, requested recounts in the races they both lost by substantial margins alleging that the result had been corrupted in some respect. Colorado law provided for recounts in very narrow races paid for by the state, otherwise the cost of a recount is borne by the requesting candidate.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Branding Iron Online

University of Wyoming Student named Miss Wyoming

As previously reported on in the Branding Iron, University of Wyoming student Hazel Homer-Wambeam was one of several young women competing for the title of Miss Wyoming at the annual Miss Wyoming competition in Sheridan. Homer-Wambeam has since achieved her dream of becoming the next Miss Wyoming, having received that...
SHERIDAN, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

California’s New Gun Law Could Hurt Wyoming Gunmakers, Sellers

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A new California law designed to allow lawsuits against the entire firearms industry when its products are misused could affect gunmakers in Wyoming, according to a Second Amendment expert. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on July 12 signed into law Assembly Bill...
CALIFORNIA STATE
mybighornbasin.com

International Hemingway Conference Comes to Wyoming and Montana

“There is nothing to writing. All you do is sit down at a typewriter and bleed.”. This quote from Ernest Hemingway, one of the most influential American novelists and short story writers of the 20th century, is part of the understated wit that made Hemingway famous. Critics, scholars, and enthusiasts from around the world are set to arrive in northern Wyoming and southern Montana for the “XIXth Hemingway Society Conference”, July 17th – 23rd, 2022.
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

Hazy Smoke Has Returned To Wyoming

Have you noticed how hazy our afternoons have become over the past few days?. That's not humidity, though there has been some of that. It's smoke from Western fires. It is nowhere near as bad as it was last year at this time. That's because we are slowly coming out of a drought, so there are not as many fires.
WYOMING STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Best 11 Hot Springs in Wyoming

There are plenty of reasons to enjoy the soaking pools of Wyoming. These naturally heated pools were used by American Indian tribes for healing purposes. Early settlers stopped at these natural pools while traveling west and enjoyed a dip. Today, visitors flock to soaking areas in the state for rejuvenating elixirs. Plus, they can experience the enchanting effect of swirling snowflakes. If you have never been to Wyoming, make it a point to visit at least one of these soaking pools.
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Governor, Cheney react to HF Sinclair layoff report

CHEYENNE, Wyo. ⁠— HF Sinclair Corp. laid off nearly 100 employees at its Sinclair refinery Tuesday, radio station Bigfoot 99 reported Wednesday. While the company has neither confirmed or denied the layoffs, state and federal government officials are reacting to the news. “I am troubled to learn of...
CHEYENNE, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
16K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy