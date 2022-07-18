Wyoming Business Council seeks comment on ag bonds

The start of the text of Senate File 9 . Screenshot on Friday.

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council is seeking the public's feedback about rules for the Revenue Bonds for Agricultural Processing Projects program.

Comments on the new program are due just before midnight on Aug. 22, WBC announced this past week. It noted that other suggestions also are due then on a broadband program and on a venture capital program.

For the ag bonds, the council pointed out that the state Legislature approved the program during lawmaker's 2022 session. The bill number for that law is Senate File 9.

"The purpose of these program creation rules is to implement the statute which authorizes WBC to issue revenue bonds for agriculture-processing projects," the Business Council said in its Thursday news release. "These rules provide standards for applicant eligibility, application information, and the approval process."

The ag bond rules are online at WBC's comments webpage, wyomingbusiness.org/public-comments. Public comments rcan be emailed to wbc.public-comment@wyo.gov. You are instructed to "include 'Ag Bond Rules' in the subject line of your email."