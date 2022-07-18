78-year-old woman struck by farm utility vehicle, killed

JEFFERSON, Wis. — A 78-year-old woman died Sunday after an accident on a farm south of Monroe.

Emergency crews were called to the W4400 block of Fairfield Road at around 1:15 p.m. Green County Sheriff’s officials said the woman had parked and exited a John Deere utility vehicle when the vehicle struck her.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation is ongoing.

