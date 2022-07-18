ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Dine Out program feeding seniors, supporting minority-owned businesses

By Katarina Velazquez
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Department of Health and Human Services is teaming up with local restaurants to help provide meals for seniors age 60 and up. The DHHS Dine Out initiative was launched in 2021. Staff said it was born out of a longtime desire to work with locally owned...

