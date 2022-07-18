ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Lowcountry geologist discusses possible reason behind midlands earthquake swarm

By Matthew Causey
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEQxI_0gjUxPrC00

A string of over 50 earthquakes in the midlands since the start of the year has left scientists baffled, with various possible reasons being thrown around.

Dr. Steven Jaume, an associate professor of Geology at the College of Charleston who specializes in earthquakes, said he has one possible theory to the cause of the quakes.

Dr. Jaume first explained that the midlands quakes actually lie on a known fault system, which has seen other minor movement in the area in recent memory.

He continued that this dormant ancient fault line, which was formed around the same time as the Apalachin Mountains, runs underneath the midlands and that it may be getting reactivated by the shifting of other seismic plates.

Another recent theory from scientists regards water from the Wateree River seeping deep underground. However, scientists have reiterated that this is still only a theory that may be proven wrong.

The town of Elgin, where the majority of the recent earthquake swarm has hit, is holding a town hall meeting on the evening of Wednesday, July 27th, for concerned citizens to discuss the quakes that have been hitting the community.

You can listen to the full interview with Dr. Steven Jaume below:

Comments / 0

Related
News19 WLTX

Did you feel it? Two more earthquakes strike near Elgin area

ELGIN, S.C. — Two more earthquakes have been reported in the Midlands and people are already saying they felt them. The U.S. Geological Survey says the first quake happened at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in an area centered 3.2 miles northeast of Elgin near Watts Hill Road. Multiple people online have reported feeling it, including down in the Columbia area.
ELGIN, SC
live5news.com

Storms Causing Flooding Downtown!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Storms moving slowly this afternoon and evening along the coast are bringing heavy rainfall and some localized flooding to areas of downtown and other spots. The high tide and 2-4″ of rain has contributed to this flooding. The tide is on the way out, but storms will continue to be in the area until after dinner when they will diminish. The coverage of afternoon storms will increase slightly on Thursday and Friday before going back down for the weekend. Temperatures will stay hot with highs in the 90s each day.
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

More earthquakes recorded in South Carolina on Tuesday, USGS says

ELGIN, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more small earthquakes were recorded Tuesday afternoon near the town of Elgin, according to the United States Geological Survey. The initial 2.4 magnitude quake at 12:06 p.m. was centered about 3.2 miles northeast of Elgin, the USGS said. It happened at a depth of 8.7 miles. Damage is not typically […]
ELGIN, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, SC
City
Elgin, SC
WJBF

Scientists: Water seeping into faults may cause S.C. quakes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some scientists say water seeping deep underground may be causing earthquakes in South Carolina. More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December around Lugoff and Eglin, northeast of Columbia. Some geologists suggest an initial December quake may be allowing water from the Wateree River to move into new cracks that […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

2.4 and 2.1 magnitude earthquakes reported in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. — A 2.4 magnitude earthquake was reported in South Carolina Tuesday afternoon followed by a 2.1 magnitude a few minutes later. The first quake was reported at 12:06 p.m. in Elgin. Then another at 12:12 p.m. There have been several smaller ones in the past week or...
ELGIN, SC
iheart.com

Two More Earthquakes Reported Near Elgin On Tuesday

(Elgin, SC) -- The USGS is reporting two more earthquakes in the Midlands. The first happened just after noon on Tuesday, over 3 miles to the north east of Elgin. That was a 2.4 magnitude quake. Then at 12:12 p.m. a 2.1 magnitude quake happened a little over 4 miles...
ELGIN, SC
FOX Carolina

SC geologists dive deeper on recent earthquakes, SCDNR says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have created a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. This is in an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The...
ELGIN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lowcountry#Earthquake Swarm#Geologist#Geology#The College Of Charleston
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in the Midlands on Monday afternoon

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported that another earthquake hit the Midlands on Monday afternoon. Officials said the earthquake happened 5 miles from Lugoff, South Carolina at around 1:47 p.m. According to officials, the earthquake had a magnitude of 1.2 and a depth of 3 miles.
LUGOFF, SC
Charleston City Paper

Monday headlines: New theory emerges on S.C. quakes

A geologist is speculating that water seeping deep into the ground may have led to a multitude of earthquakes in the middle part of the state since December, according to the Associated Press. More than 60 earthquakes have been reported since December between Lugoff and Elgin, an area about 20...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Best advice for people moving to the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It comes as no surprise people are moving to South Carolina – and specifically the Lowcountry – by the thousands. Accolade after accolade, Charleston is consistently ranked among the best when it comes to beauty, historic charm, food, and hospitality earning appeal from those searching for their own slice of southern paradise.
WCBD Count on 2

SHARK WEEK: Lowcountry home to nine shark species

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston waterways are home to about nine species of sharks. “We have Atlantic Sharpnose, Bonnethead, Hammerhead, Finetooth, Blacktip, Sandbar, Tiger, Lemon and Bull sharks,” said Ashley Galloway, a marine biologist with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. Galloways said that Blacktip and Bull sharks can be found the most around […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Society (USGS) confirmed another earthquake on Friday night. According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at around 10:15 p.m., 4.3 miles east of Elgin. It had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1.86 miles. Earlier this week, Kershaw County...
News19 WLTX

Heavy rains flood intersection in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Heavy rains moving through the Midlands led to isolated areas of flash flooding in parts of the Columbia area Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning from Cayce to Columbia to Forest Acres but that has since expired. One of the areas...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

FIRST ALERT: Roads opening back up in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is reporting several roads are opening back Wednesday night after flooding downtown. Earlier in the day, parts of several roads including Fishburne Street, Broad Street, East Bay Street, King Street and Rutledge Avenue were closed.
CHARLESTON, SC
kool1027.com

Rabid Fox in Kershaw County

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a fox found near Highway 1 South and Leslie Branham Road in Elgin, SC has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act. The fox was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing and was confirmed to have rabies on Monday.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
charlestondaily.net

Latest Update on the Folly Beach Fishing Pier

Great progress continues on the new Folly Beach Fishing Pier as crews put the finishing touches on the diamond pierhead and gazebo while continuing to construct the substructure moving toward land. The gazebo roof is complete, fishing benches installed, and plumbing/electrical installation has begun on the diamond pierhead. The first...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy