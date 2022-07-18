Lowcountry geologist discusses possible reason behind midlands earthquake swarm

A string of over 50 earthquakes in the midlands since the start of the year has left scientists baffled, with various possible reasons being thrown around.

Dr. Steven Jaume, an associate professor of Geology at the College of Charleston who specializes in earthquakes, said he has one possible theory to the cause of the quakes.

Dr. Jaume first explained that the midlands quakes actually lie on a known fault system, which has seen other minor movement in the area in recent memory.

He continued that this dormant ancient fault line, which was formed around the same time as the Apalachin Mountains, runs underneath the midlands and that it may be getting reactivated by the shifting of other seismic plates.

Another recent theory from scientists regards water from the Wateree River seeping deep underground. However, scientists have reiterated that this is still only a theory that may be proven wrong.

The town of Elgin, where the majority of the recent earthquake swarm has hit, is holding a town hall meeting on the evening of Wednesday, July 27th, for concerned citizens to discuss the quakes that have been hitting the community.

You can listen to the full interview with Dr. Steven Jaume below: