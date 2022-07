(Minneapolis, MN) -- A woman who says she was almost killed by the man shot and killed by Minneapolis Police crashed a weekend rally for the man. A crowd was protesting last week's shooting of Andrew 'Tekle' Sundberg when his neighbor, who says Sundberg fired shots into her apartment, stepped-up and spoke to the crowd. Arabella Yarbrough wanted to know where her justice was, she said Sundberg was firing shots into her kitchen where she was cooking. Minneapolis Police say two snipers shot and killed Sundberg last week after an hours-long standoff where police were fired at as well.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO