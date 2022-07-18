ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

The sunshine and heat are returning

By Krista McEnany
cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a very soggy close to the weekend. Parts of central Indiana saw more than 3″ of rainfall. Indianapolis picked up 0.65″ of rainfall Sunday. We needed the rain but these heavier amounts in such a quick amount of time led to flooding...

WIBC.com

NWS: Excessive Heat, Possible Severe Storms Wednesday

STATEWIDE—All of southern Indiana and portions of central Indiana will be under a heat advisory today. Some places will have heat index values around 110. Severe weather is also possible this afternoon and evening for most of central and western Indiana. The biggest threats to watch out for are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Hot day ahead, but not the hottest on record

INDIANAPOLIS – While temperatures today will top off in the 90s, it will not be the hottest temperature we hit on this date. Record high temperature: 98° (1930) Record low temperature: 50° (1984) Record high precipitation: 1.31″ (1880) On this date 20 years ago, it rained...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Rainfall reports from the weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Much need rainfall cam down across much of the state through the weekend. In some cases, it was too much too quickly. Flooding did occur in Delaware, Madison, Hamilton and Tipton counties that left a few cars stranded. These counties saw heavy rain bands “training” over them on Sunday which lead to some impressive rainfall totals in just a 12 hour span. Here are a few of those reports from those counties:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

GasBuddy: Barring Major Disruptions, Indiana Gas Average Should Be $3.99 By Mid-August

STATEWIDE–Barring any significant disruptions, GasBuddy believes both the Indiana and nationwide average for gas will be $3.99 or lower by mid-August. “We are in the middle of hurricane season. Any disruptions like hurricanes or geopolitical tensions could shift gas prices, but I’m hopeful that we can get to below $4 per gallon by mid-August if everything holds up,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Five Iron Golf coming to downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Five Iron Golf, a leading indoor golf and entertainment experience is coming to downtown Indianapolis. The company is leasing at least 14,632 square feet of the bottom level of Industry, a new mixed use development at Vermont and Pennsylvania Streets. This will be the company’s first Indiana...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lonelyplanet.com

The 10 best parks in Indianapolis for families, solitude and outdoor fun

Indianapolis might be best known for its racetrack and stadium, but the Indiana state capital also has two state parks and hundreds of green spaces. Whether bundled up in winter coats or baring sun-kissed shoulders in the long-awaited heat of summer, residents and visitors with kids swarm to the 130 playgrounds scattered around the city and county parks.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

One-of-a-kind farmers market open Wednesdays in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — On the campus of Arsenal Technical High School sits the main urban farm of Growing Places Indy. It is an organization dedicated to empowering people through hands-on experiences and agricultural education, while also giving them access to fresh, local produce. In 2022, Growing Places Indy launched its...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indianapolismonthly.com

Home To Roost In Nora

BEER, BARBECUE, and bar food may take center stage at Sahm’s Hospitality Group’s most recent expansions. But it was a no-brainer when plans were announced to turn the longtime Sahm’s Alehouse in Nora into the second outpost of The Roost, the Fishers breakfast draw that has been Sahm’s sole morning-focused spot since 1996. Much of the same vibe has been imported to the new Monon Trail location, down to the psychedelic 1970s stripes. The menu reads a lot more 2022, with four styles of bubbly and a carbonated margarita to kick-start your morning, as well as a Bee Sting latte (with local Metal Honey) and a strawberry açaí refresher for the healthy set. Skillets and Benedicts include a Hoosier Benedict with a battered pork tenderloin and plenty of sausage gravy over a flaky biscuit topped with poached eggs. The Huevos Divorcé is a spin on huevos rancheros with red and green salsas. And the chicken and waffles comes with Nashville tenders. 1435 E. 86th St., 317-735-1293, theroostindiana.com/nora.
FISHERS, IN
indyschild.com

The 9 Best Ice Cream Shops in Indianapolis For a Frozen Treat

A hot summer day and a cool ice cream cone go hand-in-hand. No matter where you are in Indy, you’re never too far away from great ice cream. Whether you like your ice cream in a cup or cone, made into a milkshake, sandwiched between cookies or plopped on pie, you’ll find the perfect place in Indianapolis to cool off with a creamy treat. Here are 9 great ice cream places to visit this summer!
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

AT&T planning broadband projects for nine counties

Indiana and AT&T are collaborating to bring a fiber network to more than 6,000 homes, businesses and farms throughout the state. The $13 million project, which is contingent on a final contract between the state and AT&T, would bring high-speed broadband to portions of nine counties. AT&T would build fiber...
INDIANA STATE
indianaontap.com

Total Wine is Hiring in Indy and for New Stores Around Indy

Here’s a great chance to join the alcohol industry and work for an up-and-coming company. Total Wine & More has enjoyed huge success since opening in Nora, and they are expanding their operation at that location – which means they are hiring for positions at that established store.
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Indiana State Fair unveils discounts, deals for 2022 festivities

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair is unveiling deals and discounts for this year's festivities, which begin Friday, July 29. Since the fair is closed on Tuesdays this year, the popular $2 Tuesdays are gone. Instead, fairgoers can take advantage of $3 Thursdays presented by the Indiana Secretary of State, with $3 admission, $3 midway rides, and $3 food options at each food stand.
INDIANA STATE
Kristen Walters

Once-popular Indiana bar-restaurant closing July 23rd

A popular bar and restaurant locals described as the "cheers" of Indiana will announce that "it's closing time" for the last time at the end of the month. For many residents in Noblesville, Indiana, Barley Island brewpub has been much more than just a place to grab a drink. It's been a meeting place, a date spot, and even where people have met their future husbands and wives.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

PHOTOS: Indianapolis Zoo welcomes baby macaque monkeys

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo announced the birth of four baby female macaques Tuesday. The babies were born in May, just weeks apart from each other. They were named Mae, Gemma, Bea, and Emerald, or Emmie for short. The zoo’s animal care staff reports that all four babies are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WGN News

Police: Indiana mall gunman fired 24 times in 15 seconds

GREENWOOD, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who shot five people in a suburban Indianapolis shopping mall, killing three of them, fired 24 times within 15 seconds before he was shot and killed by an armed bystander, authorities said Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results show gunman Jonathan Sapirman of Greenwood was shot eight times, the Johnson […]
GREENWOOD, IN
Fox 59

From TMI to business as usual, just a typical day for Dr. Donut

INDIANAPOLIS — Dr. Donut returned to Indy Now today, but for a moment he had us questioning that choice. The always-entertaining Lee Marcum, CEO of Jack’s Donuts, frightened us at first with a little too much information about his undergarments, but thankfully he moved to a safer topic for TV.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Residents express concern with proposed transmission lines

Many Westfield residents understand the need for more transmission lines and a substation to provide energy because of the city’s growth. But some are asking Duke Energy chooses between two of its three proposed options for the transmission lines. Duke Energy plans to construct two new transmission lines and...
WESTFIELD, IN
Current Publishing

On the grow: Fort Ben Farmers Market thrives in new location

The Fort Ben Cultural Campus at Post Road and Otis Avenue is abuzz every Thursday night throughout the summer. In its new location, the Fort Ben Farmers Market is seeing more traffic than ever and has added more vendors to the annual market. The market, which was formerly conducted at...
LAWRENCE, IN

