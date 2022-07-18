Reward doubled to find man wanted for shooting horses

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The reward for information leading to the arrest of a person who has shot and killed four horses west of the valley has grown to $10,000.

An anonymous donor doubled the original reward of $5,000 that People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) first offered.

The shootings took place at the Cowboy Trail Rides in the Red Rock Conservation area in January, March, June, and the early morning hours of July 4, 2022.

According to Metro the shootings, which all happened at night, have all been intentional. They say that the shooter hides his identity by wearing a ski mask, gloves, and ear protection.

Investigators say that the shooter is believed to park in the area and then walk to the horse corral to shoot the horses at close range.

This suspect should be considered armed and dangerous according to the police. LVMPD is asking citizens to watch the surveillance video, and if anything seems familiar or if you have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact the LVMPD Animal Cruelty Unit at (702)-828-3364 or email animalcruelty@lvmpd.com. If you wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at (702)-385-5555.