A family of five was displaced from their Snellville home following an accidental fire Sunday night. At 11:35 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a house fire in the 1300 block of Tree Lane SW in unincorporated Snellville. A resident confirmed during the call that a grill on the back deck of the home was in flames, but everyone was outside of the house.

SNELLVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO