Boston Bruins: Predicting David Pastrnak’s Next Contract

It has been one week since free agency kicked off around the NHL and things have gone crazy. Teams in both conferences found the goalie who will put them over the top. A superstar uprooted and moved to a new city in a new country, with an opportunity to face his fear. Players have signed at the typical frenetic pace common to the official start of free agency. All the while, the Boston Bruins have sat by seemingly oblivious to the constant motion going on around them. Given this slow start to things, today we can recap all that has happened for the Bruins during the free agency period (not much), and break down what fans can look forward to when the second week rolls around, hopefully, ripe with more news than the first week held.

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO