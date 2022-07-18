ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Bruins: Predicting David Pastrnak’s Next Contract

By Scott Roche
The Hockey Writers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering the 2022 offseason, the to-do list for Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney is pretty long. He has already hired a new coach in Jim Montgomery, but he still has to figure out what the roster for the 2022-23 season will look like. He does, however, have one important...

NBC Sports

Newly acquired Bruins center Pavel Zacha files for salary arbitration

The NHLPA announced Sunday that 24 players have elected salary arbitration, and one of them is Boston Bruins center Pavel Zacha. The B's acquired Zacha from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for veteran forward Erik Haula last Wednesday. Zacha is a restricted free agent. His contract with the Devils...
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Bruins Offseason Relatively Quiet as They Wait on Bergeron & Krejci

It has been one week since free agency kicked off around the NHL and things have gone crazy. Teams in both conferences found the goalie who will put them over the top. A superstar uprooted and moved to a new city in a new country, with an opportunity to face his fear. Players have signed at the typical frenetic pace common to the official start of free agency. All the while, the Boston Bruins have sat by seemingly oblivious to the constant motion going on around them. Given this slow start to things, today we can recap all that has happened for the Bruins during the free agency period (not much), and break down what fans can look forward to when the second week rolls around, hopefully, ripe with more news than the first week held.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Avalanche’s Makar Should Set Sights on Hart Trophy

When the Colorado Avalanche won the Stanley Cup back in 2001, there was plenty of excitement around a 21-year wait ending as Ray Bourque finally got to lift the elusive trophy. It was the crowning achievement of a career filled with so many other memorable experiences. Colorado had to endure...
DENVER, CO
The Hockey Writers

2022 NHL Free Agency: Best Restricted Free Agents Remaining

Given the circus that was the opening of 2022 NHL Free Agency, many could be excused for thinking that the dust had settled for the summer. Even though a number of significant unrestricted free agents (UFA) are still available, attention should be shifted to the plethora of talented restricted free agents (RFA) still unsigned for next season. Although both UFAs and RFAs can sign contracts with any team, an RFA’s rights remain under team control which gives their previous club the right to match any deals tendered by opposing teams, also known as offer sheets.
NHL
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts makes powerful racial statement with attire at All-Star Game

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar outfield Mookie Betts is having a fantastic season. Going into the All-Star break, he is hitting .265 with 20 home runs, 63 runs scored, 47 runs batted in and six stolen bases. The home runs and runs scored are among the league leaders. That prompted him to be voted upon by […] The post Mookie Betts makes powerful racial statement with attire at All-Star Game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Jets & Canadiens Could Produce Blockbuster Trade for Dubois

In the past couple of weeks, reports have surfaced that Pierre-Luc Dubois wants to play for the Montreal Canadiens. According to Murat Ates and Arpon Basu of The Athletic, Dubois attended the 2022 NHL Draft in Montreal expecting to be traded to the Canadiens on the draft floor (from “What we’re hearing on the Canadiens, Jets and Pierre-Luc Dubois,” The Athletic, 7/15/22).
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Devils’ Marino Trade Affects P.K. Subban’s Future With Team

On Saturday afternoon (July 16), Tom Fitzgerald made another move to improve the New Jersey Devils. It wasn’t a name many expected, though, as John Marino came over from the division rival Pittsburgh Penguins. Going the other way was former first-round pick Ty Smith and a 2023 third-round pick. The Devils’ defense was bolstered in the short term and now many are wondering about the future of free agent P.K. Subban.
NEWARK, NJ
The Hockey Writers

A Blackhawks Farewell to Debrincat, Dach, Strome & More

The Chicago Blackhawks have seen their fair share of turnover these past weeks. General manager Kyle Davidson said he was committed to a full rebuild; and boy, he wasn’t kidding. He flipped two of the organization’s biggest trading chips for first rounds picks in the 2022 Draft. He didn’t tender qualifying offers to a couple of high-profile forwards, while letting numerous other free agents walk.
CHICAGO, IL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Add Hometown Hero, Versatility in Andrew Copp

Ann Arbor is about 43 miles from Detroit. While this is important information for fans of both the Michigan Wolverines (NCAA) and any of the major Detroit sports teams, this has become increasingly relevant information pertaining to arguably the Red Wings’ biggest acquisition on the first day of free agency. You see, much was made of John Tavares and his Toronto Maple Leafs bedsheets when he signed on with Toronto as a free agent in 2018. And while Andrew Copp is not the same caliber of player as Tavares was when he hit the open market, it’s pretty safe to say that Copp signed with the team he cheered for as a kid, growing up just a 45 minute drive away from Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

3 Lightning Defensemen Who Need to Step Up in 2022-23

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look a little different in the 2022-23 season. The salary cap has forced general manager Julien BriseBois to change the roster to stay under $82.5 million for next season. Gone are a handful of players who have been key in the team’s ability to play in three straight Stanley Cup Finals. Some of these key members have come on the defensive side of the ice.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

3 Pittsburgh Penguins Emerging as Prime Trade Candidates

The summer of wheeling and dealing continues for the Pittsburgh Penguins as general manager (GM) Ron Hextall has put his fingerprints all over the roster. It was only a matter of time before changes were after a few seasons of disappointment. With a revamped blue line and some legendary pieces locked up long-term, look for the Penguins to continue to tinker throughout the summer.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings News & Rumors: Klingberg, Varady & More

After a busy couple of weeks, things seem to have settled down for the Detroit Red Wings. They’ve made their picks in the 2022 draft, they’ve signed a boatload of free agents, and now fans and general manager Steve Yzerman can kick back and enjoy the summer heat before the World Junior Championship starts up next month.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

3 Flyers Prospects Who Could Crack NHL Lineup in 2022-23

The Philadelphia Flyers have a number of prospects, some that may be past their prime years to make the jump to the NHL, some who need more development, and others who are at the perfect age and the timelines line up for them to take the next step to become an NHL-regular.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Boston

Bruins hire John Gruden as assistant on Jim Montgomery's coaching staff

BOSTON -- Someone who used to play for the Bruins has been added to Jim Montgomery's coaching staff in Boston. No, it is not Patrice Bergeron. The Bruins have hired John Gruden as an assistant coach, GM Don Sweeney announced on Wednesday. The 52-year-old Gruden spent the previous four seasons as an assistant coach for the Islanders, running the New York defense under Barry Trotz.
BOSTON, MA
