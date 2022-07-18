ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Updated Atlanta Hawks Projected Roster for Next Season

By Pat Benson
 2 days ago

Predicting Hawks roster for 2022-23 season as of July 18.

What a difference one week at Summer League can make. Last Monday, we gave our first projection of the Atlanta Hawks roster for the 2022-23 season. While there could still be some changes, it seems like head coach Nate McMillan officially knows what he is working with next season.

Current Roster

John Collins and Trae Young will be teammates again next season.

As you can see in the chart above, the Hawks have 14 players under full contracts for next season. Second round draft pick Tyrese Martin played his way into a full contract thanks to a solid Summer League campaign. Even better, John Collins officially beat the trade charges last week.

Two-Way Contracts

Sharife Cooper struggled in Summer League.

Tyrese Martin's stock soared in Sin City, while Sharife Cooper's value plummeted. Cooper battled right thumb soreness, which obviously impacted his shot. The second-year player shot 18.9% from the field and 18.2% from behind the arc.

However, the silver lining for the restricted free agent is the Hawks have always tendered a qualifying offer . So Cooper will most likely split time between Atlanta and College Park with Chaundee Brown.

Unknowns

The Hawks will give more players a shot at training camp.

The Hawks could always sign a player to a non-guaranteed contract like Solomon Hill in 2020 or Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot in 2021. The team can carry 20 players into training camp and then cut down to 15 before the start of the season. Not only will we see some former Summer League players in training camp, but probably some veterans competing for the final roster spot. Stay locked into AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

IN THIS ARTICLE
