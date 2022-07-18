Michigan gas prices tumble 18 cents in last week, expected to go lower

Michigan motorists are paying $4.63 a gallon for gasoline on average, as prices tumbled — again. This time, AAA said, they fell 18 cents from a week ago and 56 cents from a month ago.

But, the even bigger news is the auto club predicts prices will continue to decline.

Prices are still $1.36 more a gallon than this time last year, AAA noted Monday. Motorists are paying an average of $69 to fill a 15-gallon tank. That's down $8.75 from peak prices last month, but an $18 increase from the the 2021 peak last November.

In metro Detroit, the average price is slightly more, $4.67 per gallon.

The reason for the recent declines? Gas demand dropped from 9.41 million barrels of oil a day to 8.06 million, while total domestic gas stocks increased by 5.8 million barrels of crude oil, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The decrease in demand and declining oil prices helped to push pump prices down.

And, AAA pointed out, these are all average prices, meaning there could be a wide variation in what you see at your local gas stations, with some charging more or less even on the same day — or on the same block.

Free Press columnist Susan Tompor recently reported these big fluctuations in gas prices "at different gas stations on a quick trip to the mall or the daily commute to work" are normal.

So it is wise to shop around.

And, she said, gas prices are contributing to "pushing inflation to a 40-year high of 9.1% for the 12 months ending in June" and have "climbed 59.9% during those 12 months through June. By contrast, food was up 10.4%."

But Tompor also reported some good news: Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, forecasts that metro Detroit drivers may even start to see gas priced below $4 a gallon. GasBuddy, like AAA, tracks gas prices nationwide.

The most expensive gas price averages in Michigan:

Marquette: $4.92

Ann Arbor: $4.74

Traverse City: $4.72

The least expensive:

Benton Harbor: $4.50

Grand Rapids: $4.54

Flint: $4.61

Gas prices hit highs this summer, surpassing $5 a gallon but began falling in July.

