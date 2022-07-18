ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Nature or nurture: New study finds parents may be passing on anxiety to children

By L'Oreal Thompson Payton
Fortune
Fortune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30p9v6_0gjUuvRb00
New study finds that anxiety is more likely to be passed from mother to daughter. Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

As if parents don’t have enough to worry about nowadays, a new study suggests that parents could be passing on anxiety to their kids. Furthermore, researchers concluded that children "with a same-sex parent with an anxiety disorder were more likely to have an anxiety disorder than offspring with an opposite-sex parent with an anxiety disorder."

Researcher Barbara Pavlova, PhD, of Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia and colleagues reported in JAMA Network Open that the likelihood children would develop an anxiety disorder diagnosis during their lifetime was nearly three times higher when a parent of the same sex also had anxiety, but “no significant association” was observed when a parent of the opposite sex had anxiety.

The same-sex association also appears to be higher in mother-daughter relationships than father-son ones. Additionally, kids living with a same-sex parent not affected by anxiety were 62% less likely to be diagnosed with the disorder, which led researchers to suggest that “sharing the household with a father without anxiety may protect children, especially sons, from anxiety.”

"Children of parents with anxiety disorders are more likely to have anxiety disorders themselves. This is due to a combination of genetic and environmental influences," explains Pavlova. "A child receives similar amount of genetic information from each biological parent. A strong same-sex parent effect suggests that children learn resilience to anxiety by modeling the behavior of their same-sex parent. A parent's anxiety disorder disrupts this protective learning."

Anxiety disorders are the most common psychiatric disorders, impacting more than 40 million adults in the U.S., according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). While it remains to be seen whether nature or nurture is to blame for intergenerational transmission of anxiety, Pavlova’s group suggests environmental factors, such as modeling parents’ behaviors and "vicarious learning," a method of learning wherein people learn by observing the behavior of others, could play a role.

However, treating anxiety in parents could protect against their children developing anxiety. Evidence also found that “cognitive behavioral therapies are effective for decreasing the likelihood of anxiety onset and maintenance in young children with behavioral inhibition.”

"Firstly, parents should seek help with their own anxiety—not just for their own health, but also for the health of their children. Second, they should model courageous behavior to their children and gently encourage them to face situations that may be anxiety-provoking," suggest Pavlova. "This is much easier to do when one’s own anxiety has been treated."

The cross-sectional study out of Canada included almost 400 parents with an average age of 41 and children with an average age of 10. Nearly 90 percent of the parents were white and about half of the moms and a quarter of the dads had anxiety disorders.

Researchers also concluded that future studies should collect data on sex-specific transmission of anxiety disorders and “whether parents’ recovery from anxiety disorders prevents the onset or maintenance of anxiety disorders in their offspring.”

Comments / 4

Related
Fortune

Here are 10 cities where rent is actually falling as the housing market cools

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Amid decades-high inflation, housing costs are getting especially unaffordable for many. This is particularly true in big cities, where anecdotes of bidding wars have become commonplace and average rents of more than $5,000 are becoming the norm.
MCKINNEY, TX
Fortune

8 travel destinations where your strong U.S. dollar will go the farthest

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. An American tourist in Europe no longer has to worry about the mental math of currency conversions. As of July 11, the dollar and the euro were at parity: one U.S. dollar equals one euro. (The euro has regained some of its ground since then, with a U.S. dollar now getting you 0.98 euros.)
TRAVEL
Fatherly

The Age When Children Are Most Traumatized By A Divorce

The worst age for divorce for children is essentially any age before adulthood. However, sometimes relationships become so broken that, child or not, there’s no choice but to call it quits. This situation will undoubtedly affect the kid, but the amount of children’s reactions to divorce by age is highly variable. That said, experts point to the worst time for a child to experience divorce appears to be when they’re well into elementary school.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anxiety Disorders#Study Group#Cross Sectional Study#Fortune Features#Dalhousie University
ScienceAlert

Scientists Detect Intriguing Differences in The Eyes of Children With Autism And ADHD

When it comes to neurodevelopmental conditions like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), the earlier and more accurate the diagnosis the better – it means more time for treatment and symptom management, and often a diagnosis provides people with a far better understanding of themselves. However, ADHD and ASD – like many mental disorders – require criteria to be diagnosed, and exist on a nuanced spectrum. There's no one test that can identify what's going on. New research suggests a potentially speedy, reliable alternative for detecting signs of these conditions: an eye test. Scientists have been able to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

What Are The Signs of ‘High Functioning’ Anxiety?

People with “high functioning” anxiety may look successful to others but often deal with a critical inner voice. People with high functioning anxiety can be described as hardworking and organized on the outside but filled with worry inside. Those with high functioning anxiety can skillfully handle the daily...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for ADHD, according to a new study

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea White children are especially likely to be overdiagnosed and overtreated for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder during elementary school. That is the key finding from our recent peer-reviewed study. We analyzed data from 1,070 U.S. elementary school children who had displayed above-average behavioral, academic or executive functioning the year before their initial ADHD diagnoses. We considered these children as unlikely to have ADHD. Children diagnosed and treated for ADHD should display chronically inattentive, hyperactive or impulsive behaviors that impair their functioning and result in below-average academic or social development. Among elementary school...
KIDS
psychologytoday.com

Psychological Consequences of Believing in Heaven and Hell

A new study published in Current Opinion in Psychology examines how our beliefs in heaven and hell, and other ‘supernatural punishment’ narratives, can override our logic and, to some extent, dictate our behavior. The paper suggests that there are pros and cons to these common belief structures and offers a reason for why they are so prevalent in cultures around the world.
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
MedicalXpress

Depression linked to consuming an inflammatory diet, increasing risk of frailty

A new study published in The Journal of Gerontology: Series A found a link between depression, diet, and the development of frailty. Frailty, defined as a recognizable state of increased vulnerability resulting from a decline in function across multiple physiological systems, affects 10–15% older adults and often co-occurs with other health conditions, like depression. Diet is thought to be a major contributor to frailty development. While previous studies established a link between an inflammatory diet—including artificial trans fats (like partially hydrogenated oil), refined carbohydrates, and saturated fats—and the risk of development frailty, this is one of the first studies to try to understand the impact of depression on dietary inflammation and frailty.
FITNESS
scitechdaily.com

Generosity Could Be an Early Sign of Alzheimer’s

Seniors’ willingness to give money is associated with the early-stage cognitive indicators of Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers are attempting to identify those who are most vulnerable to financial exploitation in order to help protect older adults. Recent research from the Keck School of Medicine at USC suggests a connection between financial generosity and the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease. These results were recently published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Losing a grandmother can have long-lasting mental health effects for kids and adolescents, a new study finds

The death of a grandmother can have severe and lasting mental health consequences for both her adult children and grandchildren, according to our recently published study. This finding may be surprising, because the death of a grandparent is a normal, even anticipated, part of life. Yet the effects are profound. Losing a grandparent can increase adolescents' risk of having a depressed parent and of having higher depressive symptoms themselves.
MENTAL HEALTH
shefinds

4 Foods No One Should Eat After 4 PM Because They Almost Always Lead To Bloating, According To Experts

Suffering from frequent late night bloating? We checked in with registered nutritionists, dietitians and other health experts for more information about 4 common foods that are often linked to indigestion when consumed in the late afternoon or evening. Read on for helpful tips and suggestions from Melissa Mitri, MS, RD, registered dietitian, health and weight loss expert and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Vitamin B6 may reduce anxiety symptoms, study shows

Researchers studied the impact of vitamins B6 and B12 to see how well either vitamin may work at reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression. Study participants took high doses of their assigned vitamin for about a month. Participants who took vitamin B6 saw a statistically significant reduction in anxiety symptoms,...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

The Cost of Avoiding Emotional Highs and Lows

Both emotional highs and lows can be beneficial. In times of uncertainty, people have a tendency to avoid emotional extremes and seek a stable middle ground instead. Avoiding emotional highs and lows comes with notable risks to one's well-being. One week into graduate school, I found myself weeping on the...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Inosine boosts fat burning

Brown adipose tissue (BAT) dissipates energy as heat, in a process known as thermogenesis. Activation or expansion of BAT have emerged as attractive anti-obesity strategies, but approaches so far have been limited by poor efficacy or serious side-effects. Writing in Nature, Niemann et al. now report that increasing extracellular inosine levels in mice promotes BAT thermogenesis and browning of white adipose tissue (WAT), resulting in increased energy expenditure and protection from diet-induced obesity.
OBESITY
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle's obstetrician who helped deliver Lilibet shuts her practice with little notice telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'

The obstetrician who helped deliver Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's second child Lilibet has shut her practice with little notice, telling patients she needs to 'focus on my own health and be with my family'. Dr Melissa Drake made the announcement on Instagram, where she said it had been 'the...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Fortune

Fortune

167K+
Followers
7K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy