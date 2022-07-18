ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MidAmerica National Bank announces Community Shred Day

By Submitted News
Daily Ledger
2 days ago
 2 days ago
CANTON — MidAmerica National Bank will hold their annual Community Shred Day in Canton Saturday, July 23, 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of their 100 W. Elm Street banking center in Canton. This event is free to the public.

“Shred Day is our way of providing the community with a safe method of disposing their financial and other personal documents,” said Jim Gillam, Community Shred Day Coordinator. “Protecting against identity theft is important to us and getting rid of sensitive financial documents is an important part of safeguarding your identity.”

Individuals can drive into the MidAmerica National Bank parking lot and MidAmerica employees will help unload documents from each vehicle to place in a bin. Once full, the bin will be locked and placed into the shredding company’s commercial-sized truck. When the event is over, the truck will deliver all the documents for shredding, and they will later be taken to a pulp mill for recycling. The company handling the shredding is the same company MidAmerica National Bank uses for all its own shredding needs.

Learn more about MidAmerica National Bank, www.midnatbank.com and find them on social media.

wmay.com

Buscher Gets Support From Aldermen For Mayoral Bid

Springfield mayoral candidate Misty Buscher is starting out with the backing of several aldermen. Ward 1’s Chuck Redpath, Ward 6’s Kristin DiCenso, and Ward 8’s Erin Conley were in attendance at Buscher’s campaign announcement last week and indicate they are endorsing her for mayor over two-term incumbent Jim Langfelder, who is running for re-election. Ward 10’s Ralph Hanauer could not attend the announcement, but says he is also backing Buscher. Buscher is vowing to have more open lines of communication with aldermen. Appearing live on WMAY, she says her key issues include the future of City Water Light and Power, infrastructure, and public safety.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Burglary/Thefts: Lawn and garden equipment, power tools reported stolen

Over $700 in lawn and garden equipment was reported stolen from a garage in northeastern Galesburg Saturday morning. Officers responded to the 500 block of North Pearl Street at 10:12 a.m. where the victim told them someone had broken into his garage and taken five electric lawn tools, including hedge trimmers, a leaf blower, and several saws, all of which are Craftsman brand.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: Haunted mental hospital in Bartonville re-opens to public

BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Up the hill and over the mines sits the Peoria State Hospital Museum and what’s left of the original hospital. The Peoria State Hospital was in operation from 1902 to 1973, and the museum opened in 2013. The museum re-opened to the public on July 12 after conducting extensive renovations.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shredding#Charity
WCIA

Springfield crews respond to fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire crews are on the scene of a fire. In a Facebook post, fire officials said it happened near 5th and Cedar streets. They stated heavy black smoke was coming from the second floor. There is no word yet on if anyone was hurt. This is a developing story.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
hoiabc.com

Peoria Fire Department battles afternoon fire at Peoria businesses

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A spark from a welder caused Peoria firefighters to battle a Tuesday afternoon fire at GRM Industries and Natural Fiber Welding in Peoria. The fire broke out just after 1 PM Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming the building, with crews quickly...
PEORIA, IL
Herald & Review

Photos: Glorious Garden Festival gives smiles in Twin Cities

Saturday was a beautifully sunny day to stop and smell the roses. Nature levers were keen to attend the 26th Glorious Garden Festival, which is rooted in the David Davis Mansion in Bloomington. Organizer Adrienne Huffman said it's a fundraiser for both the mansion and Sarah's Garden, which is on the Davis Mansion grounds. Funds are used for both education and preservation initiative for both.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
hoiabc.com

‘Bikers for Ta-Tas’ adds splash of pink to motorcycle outfits for a good cause

BARTONVILLE (Heart of Illinois ABC) - An annual tradition roared into its 15th year in Bartonville, bringing attention to breast cancer awareness. About 1,000 motorcycle riders drove in for ‘Bikers for Ta-Tas,’ a fundraiser for breast health services across Illinois. Attendees take part in a ride around the area all afternoon, followed by activities like an auction, prize wheel, and food included with registration.
BARTONVILLE, IL
