MidAmerica National Bank’s Great Start Scholarship recipients

CANTON — Jenna Gorsuch and Ryan Riddell have been awarded MidAmerica National Bank’s Great Start Scholarships for the 2022-2023 school year. These scholarships were created to help local students get a “great start” on their education.

Jenna Gorsuch is a recent graduate of Cuba Middle-Senior High School, where she was an Illinois State Scholar as well as a member of the National Honor Society and Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. Her school activities included softball, volleyball, yearbook, and student council, as well as class president. Jenna will be attending Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville in the fall to start the combined Baccalaureate in Biology/Doctorate in Dentistry program. After completing her undergraduate studies, she hopes to attend the SIU Dental School and obtain as much knowledge and experience as possible so she can one day have an impact on many of her own patients’ lives.

Ryan Riddell graduated from Midland High School in Varna this year, where he was class president, National Honor Society president and received Basketball All-Conference and High Honor Roll. He was active in basketball, student council, student government, and science club. This fall, he will be attending Iowa State University in Ames to pursue a degree in business. After receiving a business degree, he plans to return home with more knowledge and experience to further grow his family’s centennial farm and fencing business.

Jenna and Ryan were each presented with $500 scholarships that will be applied to their college tuition.