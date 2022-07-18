ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putin: West cannot isolate Russia and send it back in time

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that it was impossible to cut Russia off from the rest of the world, and that sanctions imposed by Western countries would not turn the clock back on Russia's development.

Since sending troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russia has been hit with a barrage of Western sanctions, designed to isolate it from the global economy, that have deprived it of access to goods including commercial electronics, semiconductors and aircraft parts.

"Not just restrictions but the almost-complete closure of access to foreign hi-tech products is being deliberately, intentionally used against our country," Putin said, speaking to a video-conference with government figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GA7eb_0gjUuegU00

"It is clear that this is a huge challenge for our country, but ... we are not going to give up and stay in a state of disarray or, as some of our 'well-wishers' predict, go back decades. Of course not," he said.

Putin said Russia would have to develop its own domestic technology and technology firms.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said support for the Russian technology sector was a priority, but that every rouble of state support should be accompanied by at least three roubles of private investment.

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 122

Bill Armstrong
2d ago

the world, not just the west is sending russia back in time because of the actions of Russia. Russia will spend the next 20 years trying to catch back up

Reply(2)
76
Raoul
2d ago

Actually it isn’t the West doing it to your country. It is you Putin! Your setting your country back with your ancient policies.

Reply(2)
98
Bob Ackerman
2d ago

Pretty sure you’re doing that all by yourself. The West is not perfect but they provided the capital and cimmercial relationships to bring Russia into the international. You provided the corruption…

Reply
38
