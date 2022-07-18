Arkansas Class 7A high school football team previews: Bentonville gunning to get back on top in the West

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Bentonville Tigers from the 7A-West Conference.

BENTONVILLE TIGERS

HEAD COACH

Jody Grant, 8th season

2021 AT A GLANCE

Overall record: 8-3

League record: 6-1, 2nd in 7A West

Playoffs: Lost to North Little Rock 24-21 in the second round.

KEY PLAYERS DEPARTED

WR Chas Nimrod

4-Star recruit, led the Tigers with 46 catches for 919 yards and 11 touchdowns last season. Signed to play at the University of Tennessee.

LB Raef Stalls

Signed to play at Rhodes College in Memphis

TE Luke Wright

Two-time All-State performer

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Senior RB Josh Ficklin - All-state performer as a junior. Ran for 270 yards and 5 TDs in a win over Springdale Har-Ber last season

Senior QB Carter Nye - The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder started one game last season and played substantially in five others.

Senior OT Joey Su’a - An All-State performer a year ago, the 6-foot-5, 325-pounder has already committed to play at the University of Arkansas.

Senior CJ Brown - The 6-foot-1 speedster is a returning starter

Senior WR Carson Tucker - Ran a 10.6 in the 100-yard dash.

Senior CB JT Tomescko -The key returner and leader for an inexperienced defense

OUTLOOK

After the Tigers finished second to Fayetteville in the 7A-West a season ago, 8th-year head coach Jody Grant hopes his talented group of returners on offense can get the Tigers back on top.

“I like the group we have this year, and I think we have a chance to be pretty effective offensively,” Grant said. “We’ve got a big offensive line, and behind them we have one of the best backs in the state.”

He is referencing returning all-state running back Josh Ficklin, who rushed for 1,524 yards and 23 touchdowns as a junior. “He is just so talented, and he has just gotten faster and stronger, so this could be a really special year for him, and we are going to lean heavy on him,” Grant said.

The Tigers will remain to operate out of a basic 11-personel offense, utilizing a tight end, three receivers and a tailback. With Ficklin, they will lean on the running game, but will run heavily with a run-pass option attack.

The experienced offensive line is anchored by Arkansas commit and returning All-State left tackle Joey Su’a, who stands at 6-foot-5, 325 pounds. His counterpart at right tackle will be junior Trason Hunt (6-5, 270), who already has an offer from Colorado State. The guard positions will be manned by senior Trevor Martinez (6-3, 310) and junior Jack Corey (6-3, 285). Senior center Cole Cowgur is smaller than his fellow linemates, but no less important to this group. “Cole is a very intelligent player who makes sure we are lined up in the correct fronts,” Grant said.

New starting quarterback Carter Nye, a 6-foot-1 junior, got some quality playing time behind Drew Wright in six games a year ago, including one start. That was enough to make Grant feel comfortable heading into this season, despite losing his top two receivers, Tennessee-bound Chas Nimrod and the soft-handed Cooper Smith. “Carter is talented, and he can really throw the ball around and get it to his playmakers,” Grant said. “When it all shakes out, I think we will be a fairly balanced offensive unit.”

Nye’s targets will include sophomore tight end Eli Brooks, who is replacing all-state performer Luke Wright. Bentonville has a number of options at wide receiver, led by returning starter CJ Brown, who is only a junior, but is getting some big interest from college scouts. Speedy senior Carson Tucker will enable the Tigers to stretch the field, while a solid group of juniors will all be in the mix, including Luke Coon, Que Brown, Karsten Pate and JJ Spafford.

Defensively, the Tigers will play from a 3-4 scheme, heavy on the cover-4 and cover-2, with a lot of pressure up front. “Probably about 40 percent of the time we are going to bring some sort of pressure,” Grant said.

Unfortunately, Bentonville lost most of its defensive starters to graduation, but do welcome back senior cornerback JT Tomescko – who is beginning to get more interest from colleges – and senior safety Johnny Pike, who will be key leaders for the new faces.

The Tigers lost all of their starting linebackers and return just one defensive lineman, junior defensive end Ben Pearson, who will be counted on to lead that up-front pressure attack. “We will be very young on defense, but we have some kids that will play hard and are fun to coach,” Grant said. “Our team will be built with some good players, that play hard and play fast.

Bentonville was knocked from the top of the 7A-West perch last year by an undefeated Fayetteville squad, but Grant is hoping they can claw their way back to the top with the talent he has returning this year.

“Every year, we are hoping to contend for the title,” he said. “Obviously, Fayetteville had a really talented squad last year, and from what I hear they are talented again this year. Bentonville West has got a lot of talent, and I like what is going on at Rogers, right now. They are doing some really good things. Then I always know that Har-Ber can make some noise in the conference, and I fully anticipate them to get back in the mix this year.”

COACH SAID

"We just need to be very efficient offensively with the skill guys that we have and take advantage of that talent. Defensively, we just have to be disciplined and be great tacklers, which should produce a very good team for us." — Jody Grant