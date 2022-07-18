ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Hale promoted to vice president of SCF

By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer
Venice Gondolier
 2 days ago
Ryan Hale PHOTO PROVIDED

WELLEN PARK — State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota promoted Ryan Hale to vice president, institutional effectiveness.

Hale has been acting vice president for the past year.

He joined the college in 2010 as a mathematics instructor and was the first dean of students at the SCF Collegiate School in Bradenton, and then dean of SCF Venice.

As acting vice president, Hale led the institutional research division in developing data dashboards to enhance college leadership’s ability to make informed, timely decisions and monitor the progress of the 2021-2026 strategic plan, according to a news release.

Hale also assisted with the development of a formula under consideration by the Florida Department of Education for creating a new Florida College System funding model.

In his new role, Hale will lead a division that promotes collaboration, planning and process improvement collegewide, the news release noted.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to lead a dynamic team as we continue the work of finding new processes and efficiencies to drive the 2021-2026 strategic plan forward,” Hale stated in the news release.

“Dr. Hale has proven himself as an analytical leader who has directly helped students, faculty and staff in various roles,” SCF President Carol F. Probstfeld stated in the news release. “His leadership will be an asset to our college community.”

Hale earned a bachelor of science in chemistry from Grand Valley State University and a master of science in pharmacy from the University of Florida. He completed his doctorate in education and leadership, with an emphasis in higher education administration at Barry University.

For more information and to view SCF’s strategic plan, visit SCF.edu/StrategicPlan.

