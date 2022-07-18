ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonic Origins Fixes Are On The Way, Sega Confirms

Cover picture for the articleSega has confirmed that fixes for a number of issues are on the way for Sonic Origins. Responding to a question about a future patch, Sonic the Hedgehog social media manager Katie Chrzanowski said that an update was in the pipeline. "The team's been listening and is working on...

IN THIS ARTICLE
