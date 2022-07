Justice Haynes, the son of former Georgia Bulldog running back Veron Haynes just announced today that he is committing to The University of Alabama. According to 247 sports, Haynes is a 4-star running back and the third-best player from the state of Georgia in the class of 2023. This comes as a shock to most Georgia fans because his hometown of Buford, GA., is only an hour away from Athens which is the home of the Georgia Bulldogs.

BUFORD, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO