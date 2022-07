The proposed Onondaga County aquarium project, with the intended location in the Inner Harbor, has recently received much attention on your editorial page. An approximately $85 million investment in an aquarium could potentially have a significant positive economic impact on our county. However, if the estimated desired financial outcomes never materialize, it could also have a negative impact. It is imperative that the county taxpayers’ opinions are not only heard but also taken into consideration when contemplating such a major county financial expenditure.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO