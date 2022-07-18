ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slightly cooler for Monday as storms redevelop for some by afternoon/night

By Matt Laubhan
wtva.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShowers and storms will be more widespread for the entire area on and off during the entirety of Monday. The day starts in the 70s with high temperatures only reaching the upper 80s or low 90s. Monday...

www.wtva.com

