ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Joey Gibson’s trial on riot charge begins in Multnomah County

By Tim Steele
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yuTNi_0gjUsFsr00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — More than three years after a street brawl outside a Northeast Portland bar, Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson is finally standing trial on a single count of felony riot for his alleged role in the incident.

The May 1, 2019 street fight took place outside the Cider Riot, which is now closed. On video, Gibson and other Patriot Prayer members are seen involved in a fight that spilled into the middle of the street. Prosecutors allege Gibson taunted and threatened Antifa members in a deliberate effort to provoke a fight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23IZ21_0gjUsFsr00
Joey Gibson, middle with sunglasses, at a brawl outside Cider Riot in Northeast Portland, May 1, 2019 (KOIN)

In the melee, a woman named Heather Clark was knocked unconscious. Before she was knocked out, Gibson is seen on video pushing her. That happened moments after Gibson and other Patriot Prayer members — some of whom also face charges — taunted and threatened Antifa members “in an effort to clearly provoke a physical altercation,” court document stated at the time of his arrest.

Gibson pleaded not guilty in September 2019. Since his arrest, court documents show he’s used a number of legal maneuvers to delay the trial and/or get the venue changed . He also publicly stated Portland city leaders targeted him and claimed his arrest was politically motivated.

However, all of his efforts to avoid the trial were denied.

Both the prosecutors and defense laid out their cases in their opening statements.

Prosecutors say Gibson and co-defendants Russell Schultz and Mackenzie Lewis incited the brawl.

“You don’t see Mr. Schultz and Mr. Gibson acting to not break up the fight, but to keep the violence going,” Deputy DA Brad Kalbaugh told the jury.T”his isn’t an attempt, you’ll see no attempts at stopping that fight. They’ll see attempts to make sure it doesn’t become a whole bunch of people, but certainly one-on-one.”

Gibson’s defense attorney, D. Angus Lee, said Gibson wasn’t violent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x9GIi_0gjUsFsr00
Joey Gibson’s defense lawyer, D. Angus Lee, addresses the jury, July 18, 2022 (KOIN)

“Mr. Gibson did not respond with any violent act. He did not pepper spray anyone did not punch Anyone, anyone,” Lee told the jurors. “And what you’ll see when you listen to everything, Mr. Gibson repeatedly called people don’t throw things.”

Three other Patriot Prayer members — Chris Ponte, Ian Kramer and Matthew Cooper — were indicted and pleaded guilty to charges related to the Cider Riot brawl.

In May 2021, Kramer was sentenced to 20 months in prison and formal supervised probation.

Abram Goldman-Armstrong, who owned the Cider Riot, sued Gibson and Patriot Prayer members for making the bar a target for violence from his far-right group. That civil suit has yet to be settled.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as the trial proceeds.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 13

My other hat is tinfoil
2d ago

Taunted AntiFa members? The same AntiFa members that peaceful protested ? Please spare me!

Reply(3)
18
I.C.E. GIRL
2d ago

He'll go free because Portland has now seen what these peaceful protestors and liberals really are - violent extremists used for political purposes.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Crime & Safety
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Cider Riot
KOIN 6 News

Deputies: Portland man stole 26 catalytic converters from business

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man is accused of stealing 26 catalytic converters from a Toledo, Wash. business on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as 38-year-old Jesse Vaidabid Jr., is charged with first-degree theft and second-degree burglary. According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, deputies learned that Vaidabid Jr....
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

Ex-Forest Grove cop found not guilty of misconduct

PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) — Former Forest Grove police officer Brad Schuetz was found not guilty Friday, July 15, of first-degree official misconduct. The charges stemmed from early on the morning of Oct. 31, 2020, when Schuetz gave fellow officer Steven Teets a ride home after Teets, according to police records, drunkenly pounded on the door of a Forest Grove residence flying a “Black Lives Matter” flag and yelled at the residents to come out and fight him, prompting the family to call 9-1-1.
FOREST GROVE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOIN 6 News

1 hurt in shooting on SE Powell, buildings struck by bullets

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating after one person was hurt and cars were damaged in a shooting along Southeast Powell Boulevard Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of SE Powell and 130th Avenue. One person was hit the gunfire, police told KOIN 6 News, and their injury was described by police as “a graze wound.”
PORTLAND, OR
foreigndesknews.com

Antifa Summer Camp in Portland Teaches Anarchy to Children

A summer camp in Portland, Oregon, is offering children the opportunity to become budding social justice warriors (SJW) while “reflecting on white supremacy” and learning Black Lives Matter (BLM) chants about putting “killer cops in jail.”. The Budding Roses camp in August for fourth through eighth graders...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Road-rage shooting claims Tigard father while driving from the Oregon coast

A Tigard man died Wednesday after being shot and killed on Oregon 18 northeast of Otis in a suspected road-rage incident. Dennis Anderson, 45, was with his partner of 18 years, Brandy Goldsbury, on a day trip to Lincoln City after a week of COVID-19 quarantine. They were headed back to their Tigard home around 8:30 p.m on July 13 when they noticed a driver in a car trying to pass them, said Goldsbury, 46.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KOIN 6 News

Body of missing Portland hiker found in Sandy River

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities announced they have found the body of a Portland hiker who was reported missing on Tuesday, July 12. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, crews recovered the body of 53-year-old Christopher Smaka after a 911 caller reported seeing his body in the Sandy River.
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy