The Boston Red Sox limped into the All-Star break with a 5-12 record in July, and manager Alex Cora is challenging his team to raise its level in the season's second half. "Like I have been saying all along, the three guys have been amazing throughout the first part of the season," Cora said Sunday, according to MLB.com's Bill Ladson. "We need more. We need other guys to step up, get good at-bats, finish at-bats, and all that stuff. We haven't done that so far this season."

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO