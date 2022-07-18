ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynwood, CA

One dead, one in critical condition after car goes off 105 Freeway embankment in Lynwood

By CBSLA Staff
 2 days ago
One man was killed, one was in critical condition and another was injured early Monday morning after their vehicle sailed off the side of a freeway embankment in Lynwood.

The crash was reported just before 1:15 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 105 Freeway near Long Beach Boulevard, when a four-door BMW drove off the freeway, crashed through a concrete barrier wall and landed on a surface street below, after rolling multiple times down the embankment.

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews that had rushed to the scene pronounced one of the passengers dead, while the other was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment on injuries considered to be traumatic.

Neither of their names were released pending notification of next of kin.

While traffic on the freeway wasn't impacted by the crash, authorities issued a closure under the Fir Street freeway overpass, between Fernwood Avenue and Lynwood Road.

CalTrans crews were also called to the scene in an effort to repair the guardrail and damaged barrier wall.

According to California Highway Patrol, the BMW Emergency Center was able to provide information on the crash.

CBS LA

Nationwide Report

