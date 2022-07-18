ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Army’s new plan to ‘transform’ soldier health care with technology

Cover picture for the articleThe Army wants to dramatically change the way it provides health care to soldiers by accelerating research in a variety of emerging technologies, from using quantum computing that can better detect and treat chronic illnesses to developing synthetic blood, according to newly released plans. Army Futures Command, charged with...

Citing recruiting woes, Army will shed up to 28,000 troops in next year

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that the Army would miss its end strength by 28,000 troops in fiscal year 2022. That was not correct. The Army expects to miss its end strength by 7,000 troops in 2022 and anticipates it may lose up to 28,000 troops by fiscal 2023′s end. This article was updated at 3:30 p.m. EST on July 19, 2022.
Nothing Will Be Able to Hide From the Navy’s New SPY-6 Radar

The AN/SPY-6 family of radar systems is now being integrated as a series of variants intended to meet the mission needs of specific ship classes. Navy destroyers, amphibious assault ships, and even aircraft carriers are now being engineered with a new generation of longer-range high-fidelity radar technology able to identify threats with great specificity.
The U.S. Army Just Seriously Boosted the Abrams Tank’s Combat Power

New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems. The newly unveiled German-built Rheinmetall Panther KF 51 tank operates with the same amount of onboard power as its predecessor, the Leopard 2, according to multiple news reports tracking its release. This raises interesting questions about the new tank’s ability to accommodate an increasing need for onboard power. Having the same amount of power as the Leopard 2 is incompatible with the new electronics and digital computing reported to be built into the Panther, as integrating a new generation of exportable power has been among the most critical innovations for the U.S. Army’s Abrams tank. Years ago, developers built an auxiliary power unit to enable more onboard power and support its new electronics, computing, and command and control technology. New applications of onboard power generators are going even further by finding ways to decrease a hardware footprint and streamline large amounts of power to subsystems needed for targeting, computing, and networking.
Army demands ret. Gen. Mike Flynn pay nearly $40,000 fine

The U.S. Army revealed Friday it is seeking to impose a penalty payment against retired Gen. Mike Flynn for failing to disclose lucrative speaking engagements and business activities with Russian and Turkish business entities. The Department of Defense Inspector General determined Flynn made around $450,000 from business and speaking engagements...
Watch the US Navy and allies blast the bejeezus out of this retired frigate

By most accounts, the retired Navy guided-missile frigate Rodney M. Davis enjoyed a long and successful sea service career. Its was commissioned back in 1987 and served faithfully for 28 years. After retirement, it received a nice shadowbox and proceeded to talk the gate guard’s ear off before every commissary visit.
US military performs two successful hypersonic missile tests

The Department of Defense has successfully conducted two hypersonic missile system tests recently, the Air Force and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency announced earlier this week. The Air Force said on Wednesday that it successfully conducted an Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon Booster Test Flight-3 a day earlier and that...
Marine Corps wants to test out partner drones, new MQ-9 Reaper payloads

The Marine Corps wants to increase its rapid prototyping fund by nearly a factor of six in 2023 as it leans hard into development of new and customized unmanned aerial systems and devotes serious resources to human performance improvements and other high-tech capabilities. The fiscal 2023 defense budget request calls...
Pentagon plan for homeland cruise missile defense taking shape

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon’s plan to defend the U.S. homeland from cruise missiles is starting to take shape after a prolonged period of development because until recently, the threat was perceived as a more distant regional one, a senior Air Force official said. North American Aerospace Defense Command...
New general slated to take over Army Forces Command

Gen. Andrew P. Poppas will take charge of Army Forces Command on July 8 during a ceremony at Fort Bragg, N.C., according to an announcement Thursday morning. Poppas will take command of FORSCOM from Gen. Michael X. Garrett. Army officials at the General Officer Management Office did not immediately respond...
To retain talent, the Air Force must return to early officer promotions

In 2019, the Air Force made the decision to eliminate “below-the-primary-zone” promotions. This decision to end early promotions emerged partially as a response to columns by Col. Jason Lamb — originally published under the pseudonym Col. Ned Stark — in which he criticized the “high-potential officer” system that overvalued early career performance and overemphasized training and education indicators.
Six questions with the head of US Fleet Forces Command

NORFOLK, Va. — Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday has long insisted he must first prioritize the readiness of today’s fleet, followed by increasing its lethality and, lastly, growing the size of the fleet. But maintenance issues are hindering the East Coast fleet’s readiness, according to Adm....
How SPY-6 Radars Give the U.S. Navy Next-Level Connectivity

The SPY-6 family is a collection of commonly architected technologies designed to improve surface ships’ radar range, sensitivity, and targeting capability. The U.S. Navy’s fleet-wide radar strategy is a multi-pronged attempt to counter a new generation of enemy weapons, such as lasers and hypersonic missiles, lower developmental costs, and ensure technical commonality across the force in support of continued modernization.
Survey raises serious questions about the future of the all-volunteer force

The results of a new survey of military and veterans and spouses — including details on financial difficulties — raise concerns about the future of the military, said the executive director of the organization that conducted the survey. Fewer military, veterans and spouses are likely to recommend military...
Move Over Osprey: The Army's New Tiltrotor Chopper Is Ready for Combat

Bell developers have increased the V-280’s reliability and sustainment potential by identifying and fixing or avoiding challenges or problems associated with the Osprey. Years ago, the U.S. Army’s vision for its fleet of Future Vertical Lift helicopters and aircraft was intended to engineer platforms that could operate in a dangerous threat environment in the 2030s and not focus on the near term when it comes to the development of paradigm-changing new aircraft.
