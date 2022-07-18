ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

First Alert Weather: Powerful monsoon storms wreak havoc, leaving thousands without power

By Peter Valencia
AZFamily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An active monsoon season continued late Sunday night into early Monday morning as thousands still remain without power in the Valley. Areas of north Mesa saw almost an inch and a half of rain! Wind gusts of up to 80 mph knocked down large transmission towers, trees...

www.azfamily.com

Comments / 3

Related
KTAR News

Monsoon storm brings light rain, wind to Valley on Saturday

PHOENIX — The monsoon season continued briefly Saturday morning as a storm brought rain and wind to different parts of the Valley. Some areas in the Valley near Mesa as well as Tolleson and Goodyear received up to 0.08 inches of rain, according to the Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges.
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Storm chances ramp up across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Get ready for an active stretch of weather across Arizona with rain, wind, lightning, and possible flooding coming our way!. Across the state, we’re seeing isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms to start the day. A few spots in the Valley picked up measurable rainfall this morning. We’re calling for a “First Alert” weather day on Sunday and Monday as storm chances ramp up. Right now, storm chances are in the 60% range on Sunday night and Monday.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Flash Flood Watch issued for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Strong storms are underway in the mountains this Sunday, while the monsoon is getting ready to ramp up in the deserts of the state soon. Thunderstorms this afternoon are most numerous across the mountains of Northern and Eastern Arizona, where plenty of lightning and heavy rain is ongoing. A Flash Flood Warning, which means flash flooding is either happening or imminent, has been issued for the Pipeline burn scar area near Flagstaff until 5:30 p.m. At least an inch of rain has fallen in that area already Saturday afternoon.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#First Alert#Arizona#Weather#Cbs#Mesa#Srp#Aps#The State Route 87
AZFamily

FORECAST: Chance of thunderstorms for Phoenix area this weekend

First Alert Weather Day: Keeping you and your pets safe, 114 in Phoenix today. Remember, heat is the number one weather-related killer in Arizona and around the nation. It can be just as deadly for furry friends too. First Alert Weather Day: Trails closed around Phoenix, stay safe today. Updated:...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Excessive heat putting many in danger

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With highs expected in the 113 to 115 range around the Valley, a First Alert Weather Day has been declared with an Excessive Heat Warning now in place. Capt. Todd Keller of the Phoenix Fire Dept. says that every year, hikers end up in very dangerous situations. “This isn’t our first summer in Arizona so we anticipate this,” Keller said. “We prepare for this for three or four months every year. Hike during the cooler parts of the day and if you’re going to hike, hydrate, hydrate, hydrate.” He also suggested that hikers don’t veer off the trails and to bring a buddy along with a fully charged cellphone.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Some heat relief Saturday; First Alert Weather Days Sunday & Monday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It’s been a brutally hot way to end this third full week of July. This morning’s low at Sky Harbor Airport was 95°; that’s just one degree off from tying the all-time warmest low on record! In case you’re wondering, the record is still 96°, set on July 15, 2003. Highs temps soared to the low 110′s across the Valley. One gauge in Avondale recorded 116! Our excessive heat warning will expire at 8 p.m.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day: Very hot today, possible rains to come this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Today will be a First Alert Weather Day in Phoenix because of the excessive heat heading our way once again. Temperatures will start out quite warm in the 90s in Phoenix and then climb to around 114 degrees later on this afternoon. This is potentially dangerous heat, so please take it seriously. Remember, heat is the number one weather-related killer in Arizona and around the nation. The good news is our temperatures will start to fall as we get going into your weekend and our storm chances are going to go up.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather Day declared for excessive heat Friday

Phoenix high school softball player with cerebral palsy shares inspiring story. 15-year-old Charlie Duffy proudly shares her struggles and how she’s overcome them after she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 2 years old. Phoenix staff, volunteers help the most vulnerable during excessive heat. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |
PHOENIX, AZ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 17:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 630 PM MST. * At 544 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Globe, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Globe, Miami, Central Heights-Midland City, Top-Of-The-World, Claypool and Inspiration. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 231 and 251. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 159 and 168. AZ Route 188 between mile markers 214 and 220. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GILA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix staff, volunteers help the most vulnerable during excessive heat

The veterans came to the watch party with an open mind, their service to this country front and center. Phoenix high school softball player with cerebral palsy shares inspiring story. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. 15-year-old Charlie Duffy proudly shares her struggles and how she’s overcome them after she was...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Thousands without power after southern Arizona storm

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands remain without power Tuesday afternoon after a monsoon storm ripped though the Eloy area Sunday night. Arizona Public Service hopes to have power restored to the Eloy area by Tuesday at 8 p.m. APS set up two shelters at area schools help people...
ELOY, AZ
12 News

Woman hit by boat propeller at Lake Pleasant

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital Friday afternoon after she was struck by a boat propeller at Lake Pleasant. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the lake at about 3 p.m. for calls of a leg injury. A woman had apparently been injured by a boat propeller and needed to be rushed to the hospital.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy