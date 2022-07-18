ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Erik Ten Hag Explains Why Manchester United Bought Lisandro Martínez From Ajax

By Seth Dooley
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGdwo_0gjUrffq00
IMAGO / ANP

In his latest press conference, Erik ten Hag has provided reasons for poaching centre-back Lisandro Martínez from his former club Ajax.

The Argentine defender was confirmed yesterday as United’s third summer signing. He is expected to compete with Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf, and Raphaël Varane for a centre-back position in the team.

It had been previously suggested that Martínez could play as the number six for ten Hag, but this has since been dismissed.

Ten Hag was clearly insistent on bringing an Ajax defender with him to Old Trafford. United were heavily linked to Jurriën Timber at the beginning of the transfer window.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UGY0n_0gjUrffq00
IMAGO / ZUMA Wire ; IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

The Dutchman also directed the club’s hierarchy towards Martínez, convincing director of football John Murtough to pursue Ajax’s Player of the Season rather than the recruitment department’s suggestion - Pau Torres of Villareal.

In his pre-match press conference before United’s friendly against Crystal Palace in Melbourne, ten Hag was questioned about what his new signing will bring to the squad and what type of character the Argentine possesses.

‘He’s a warrior and I think the fans will admire him. He has an attitude, fighting spirit,’

‘He brings aggressiveness in the game, in a good way. I think we need that. But also he’s very skilful and he can deal with the ball and he’s left-footed.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jbysI_0gjUrffq00
IMAGO / Alterphotos

Ten Hag continued to discuss Martínez’s admirable fighting spirit, ‘I think it’s important, yeah. I think the Premier League is high intensity, lots of challenges. We need such players [with fighting spirit].’

When asked whether Martínez’s prior knowledge of the manager’s style of football was a factor in the signing, ten Hag said, ‘certain ideas, he knows them. That is an advantage clearly,’

‘But also he has to adapt, to a new country, a new club, new team-mates. So also a lot of things will be different.’

Ten Hag also confirmed that new signings Martínez and Christian Eriksen will not be joining the squad on pre-season tour in Australia.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Lindelöf
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Raphaël Varane
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Lisandro Martínez
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Argentine#Crystal Palace#The Premier League
theScore

Bayern officially sign De Ligt from Juventus for potential €77M fee

Bayern Munich officially signed Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus on Tuesday. The club will pay Juventus a total of €67 million over four seasons, the Serie A side confirmed in a statement. The deal could cost an additional €10 million in bonuses. Bayern will likely use the proceeds...
UEFA
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes unsure what future holds for Man Utd team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo

Bruno Fernandes has admitted he does not know what the future will hold for Manchester United and Portugal team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. The 37-year-old has not joined the rest of the squad on their pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia for personal reasons amid speculation that he could leave Old Trafford for a second time this summer, just 12 months after his return.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Daily Mail

Juventus bag former Tottenham target Gleison Bremer from Torino for £45m to fill defensive void left by departures of Matthijs de Ligt and Giorgio Chiellini, with the Brazilian signing a five-year deal

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Gleison Bremer, who has joined the club from Serie A rivals Torino for a fee worth around £45million. The 25-year-old centre-back was one of the standout performers in Italy last season and had been attracting notable interest during the summer transfer window. Inter...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Manchester United transfer target set to sign new deal at current club

Manchester United transfer target Jurrien Timber is edging closer to signing a new deal at Ajax. Erik ten Hag has already shown he is targeting players he is familiar with since he began his career at Manchester United. Lisandro Martinez was recently signed from Ajax, Ten Hag’s former club, and Tyrell Malacia completed his move to the club from Feyenoord, this time, from Ten Hag’s home country.
PREMIER LEAGUE
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy