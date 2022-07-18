Try one of these water parks and splash pads in the Upstate to beat the heat

Summer is for making a splash. Try one or more of these spots for cooling off across the Upstate. Know before you go: check online for operating hours and costs, and keep an eye on social media since summer storms might cause temporary closures. Most of all, have fun!

Unity Park

Brand new this year to the west end, this park has a fun-for-all splash pad that opened in May. There are also playgrounds and other family-friendly activities that will keep your family returning day after a day. unityparkgreenville.com

Discovery Island

This Simpsonville water park features a lazy river, water cannons, slides, and more. Kids of all ages (that means mom and dad, too!) will find lots of offerings here. It’s perfect for a day outside beating the heat. waterparks.greenvillerec.com/discovery-island

Fountain Inn Splashpad

This splash pad at 104 N Main St. is perfect for little ones to run around and for those who aren’t comfortable with swimming. This shady spot has plenty of benches for parents attempting to stay dry as well. facebook.com/fountaininnsc

Otter Creek

Perfect for the younger crowd, the huge pool is only three feet deep and there are several slides for people looking for a little fun. There are also fountains here for those who want to get wet without swimming. waterparks.greenvillerec.com/otter-creek

7th Inning Splash

Water slides abound at this Piedmont park, crowned with the Vortex that deposits riders into an eight-foot-deep pool. There are also lanes for lap swimming. Older kids and adults love this high-energy location. waterparks.greenvillerec.com/7th-inning-splash

The Kroc Center

Rainy days aren’t a problem for this indoor aquatic play area. It features a zero entry pool and plenty of ways to get wet. It has a wonderful family atmosphere. The KROC center also offers swim lessons and an outdoor splash pad. Day passes are available. krocgreenville.org

Shipwreck Cove

Embrace your inner pirate as you explore this fun park in Duncan. With a kiddie pool, lazy river, and slides, the entire family can enjoy a beautiful summer day of beating the heat. www.shipwreckcovewaterpark.com

Tyger River Park

It’s a regular park and so much more. Not only does it have all the awesomeness of a typical park, but it has a sunny splash pad perfect for cooling off after a day of playgrounds, baseball or disc golf. spartanburgparks.org/343/Tyger-River-Park

Carolina Wren Park

This Anderson park is multi-purpose and thankfully, one of those is as a splash pad. Families can play the afternoon away in the water, then dry off during an outdoor summer movie. cityofandersonsc.com/parks