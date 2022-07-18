ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Road Trip: New Mexico

By Tony Gill
saltlakemagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most robust portion of the bridge was just about the width of my shoe. In fact, describing it as a bridge feels akin to calling a canoe a yacht with a straight face, but I digress. The slender platform sagged subtly as it crossed the 100-foot span, flanked by a...

www.saltlakemagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

The Best Resort in Mexico Is Worth the Trip for the Mezcal Alone

One of the best artisanal mezcal collections in Mexico boasts spectacular ocean views that may include whales, depending on the day. Perched on the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, the luxe Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal recently debuted its picturesque, open-air mezcal-drinking experience: the Agave Study at Peacock Alley. The property was just named the Best Resort in Mexico by Travel & Leisure, and I'd venture to say the mezcal alone (okay, and maybe the whales) makes it worth the trip.
LIFESTYLE
Vice

A Crocodile Just Attacked Tourists in Mexico. Again.

MEXICO CITY — Two U.S. tourists were attacked by a crocodile in the popular Mexican coastal city of Puerto Vallarta. It’s the latest in a string of maulings of tourists by crocodiles along Mexico’s Pacific coast in the last couple years. A man, who was in his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Navy Times

More money needed for New Mexico Navajo Code Talkers Museum

Efforts continue on building a museum in Tsé Bonito, New Mexico, that honors the Diné men who used the Navajo language to transmit secret military messages during World War II. While there have been some studies done on the land that will eventually hold the museum, the project...
MUSEUMS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
The Independent

Mexican migrant in Texas tragedy hoped to reach kin in Ohio

The two cousins returned to the tiny, hardscrabble hamlet they grew up in in southern Mexico about two weeks ago to say goodbye in what has become a right of passage for generations of migrants from their remote, impoverished mountainous region in Oaxaca state.It would not be the first trip to the U.S.-Mexico border for Javier Flores López, now in his mid-30s, who had left Cerro Verde years ago and went to Ohio, where his father and a brother live and he worked in construction. He was back home to see his wife and three small children briefly, said...
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Mexico travel guide: Everything you need to know before you go

With balmy beaches spread across 9,350 km of coastline, rich culture and history, beautifully preserved colonial towns, warm hospitality and mouthwatering cuisine, it’s no wonder that Mexico is one of the most visited destinations in the world. The multifaceted country is bursting with life, flavour and diversity. Whether you...
TRAVEL
CNN

Meet Mexico's 'bat man'

Ecologist and Rolex Awards Laureate Rodrigo Medellín has studied bats for 40 years. In his native Mexico, he has been instrumental in helping remove the lesser long-nosed bat from the endangered species list. This bat pollinates agave plants, making it vital to the tequila and mezcal industries.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Mexico returns 8 bodies of migrants in Texas truck tragedy

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican air force plane landed at an airport near Mexico City on Wednesday, bearing eight bodies of the 53 migrants who were found dead in a truck in Texas last month. They were the first to be returned of the 26 Mexicans among those who died of heat and dehydration inside a locked truck trailer abandoned by smugglers on the outskirts of San Antonio on June 27. Temperatures that day approached 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius). Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement Wedesday evening that the military plane was making a second trip to San Antonio on Wednesday to recover eight more victims. In total, the government planned to return the bodies of 25 of the 26 Mexican victims, in accordance with their families’ wishes, the statement said. Those who died in the truck included people from the states of Guanajuato, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Mexico, Zacatecas, Queretaro, Morelos and Mexico City.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Biking#Santa Fe Opera#Historic Buildings#Art Museum#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Via Ferrata#Sutton Place#Italian
SFGate

Across southern Arizona, a full range of border woes for Biden

YUMA, Ariz. - The young men wearing parkas and sweatshirts appeared out of the darkness around 2 a.m., running for a gap in the border wall and sending up great clouds of dust. "Don't run!" the other migrants shouted in Spanish. "Walk!" the Border Patrol agents yelled. The 15 men,...
YUMA, AZ
The Associated Press

Bodies of migrants who died in Texas trailer come to Mexico

SAN MARCOS ATEXQUILAPAN, Mexico (AP) — After days of preparation and donations to cover funeral costs, this mountain community in eastern Mexico on Thursday mourned the return of three teens, all cousins, lost among the 53 migrants who died inside a semitrailer in San Antonio, Texas. The previous 24 hours were a flurry of activity as residents of San Marcos Atexquilapan stepped forward to help the Olivares family receive the bodies of brothers Jaír and Yovani Valencia Olivares, ages 19 and 16, as well as their cousin, 16-year-old Misael Olivares. Women cleaned banana leaves to make tamales, men carried chairs from one house to another, while the boys’ friends plastered a wall with photos of all three. Similar scenes of solemn preparation played out across Mexico as the bodies of 16 of those lost in the tragedy were brought back on two military flights Wednesday and then sent to their hometowns and at least one more flight was planned. Mexico’s Foreign Affairs ministry said it would bring back 25 of Mexico’s 26 victims in accordance with their families’ wishes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Phys.org

Mexico declares drought emergency

Mexico has declared a drought emergency to enable authorities to take special measures to guarantee water supplies in hard-hit areas. The steps are designed to deal with the effects of a "severe, extreme or exceptional" drought, the national water authority Conagua said in a statement Tuesday. Among the measures, holders...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
Vice

You Could Win This Drug Lord Mansion in Mexico City for $10

MEXICO CITY — If you missed the opportunity to win Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán’s house in a raffle held by the Mexican government last year, don’t worry — there are more narco-properties available. Mexico’s national lottery is back again on June 28, at the bargain basement starting price of just 200 pesos, or $10, and is offering properties and lots seized from drug traffickers and corrupt politicians.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy