CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Padre Island community is coming together for a family who lost their home to an accidental fire over the weekend. According to Randy Paige, Assistant Fire Chief for the City of Corpus Christi, the fire actually started a day before. Lawn work was done at a nearby home which caused the fence to get hot enough to smolder and catch fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO