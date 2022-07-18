ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streator, IL

Firearm reported taken from parked vehicle in Streator

walls102.com
 2 days ago

STREATOR – A firearm was reportedly taken from a parked vehicle in Streator...

www.walls102.com

WSPY NEWS

Hinckley Police issue three public alerts in three days

Three public alerts have been issued by the Hinckley Police Department in as many days. At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, there was an attempted child abduction near Route 30 and Walnut Street involving two girls. A driver pulled his car over, asking them if they wanted to get in his car for ice cream.
HINCKLEY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Child injured in Peoria shooting Wednesday

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 3-year-old child is in stable condition after they were shot in an incident near Frink and Main Streets Wednesday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police located a child who was shot in the leg in a home at approximately 1:42 p.m.
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Three teens charged after overnight burglary series

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three teenagers were arrested and charged on Monday following a series of vehicle burglaries that happened overnight in Clifton and Chebanse. Deputies from the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Clifton Police Department arrested 19-year-old David Hodges along with two male juveniles, 16 and 17 years of age. […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Man Charged with Being an Armed Habitual Criminal

A 32-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after being accused of firing a gun in a residential neighborhood back in May. Joliet Police were called to the 800 block of Plainfield Road on the night of May 8th due to a report of shots fired. An investigation of the immediate area determined that a suspect fired multiple rounds at a car near the intersection of Raynor Avenue and Ross Street, driven by a 37-year-old male at the time. The gunfire struck neither the victim nor his vehicle who was able to safely leave the area and contact 911. During a canvas of the site, Officers did not locate any other victims or objects struck by the gunfire.
advantagenews.com

Report shows which Illinois police departments make the most DUI arrests

A new report shows which Illinois police departments are making the most drunk driving arrests. Funded by a grant from the Illinois Department of Transportation, the Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists has released the results of their annual Illinois DUI asset survey for 2021. According to AAIM, nearly 700 police agencies...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

Gutter Company Responds To Tragic Accident Outside Streator

The company who lost an employee to a workplace accident near Streator is reacting to the death. Double L Seamless Gutters out of Roanoke used their Facebook page to say they're grieving the death of co-worker and friend Seth Durand. The company says when they return to work, they will work with a different purpose and work in honor of Seth because they know he would want them to get back to work.
STREATOR, IL
wjol.com

Lockport Mother Arrested A Second Time For Leaving Children In Car While She was In Bar

For the second time in less than a month, a Lockport mother has been arrested for leaving her kids in the car while she was in a bar. It was on July 15th at 9:35 p.m. when Joliet Police Officers responded to the parking lot of Los Gavenos bar (1101 North Hickory Street) for a report of two young children left unattended in a vehicle. Upon arrival, Officers located two male children, ages 2 and 3, seated in child seats in the backseat.
LOCKPORT, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Electric shock accident victim dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – One of the five employees of a Roanoke-based company electrocuted while installing a gutter last week has died. The Coroner in Sangamon County — Jim Allmon — says Seth Durand, 22, was pronounced dead Tuesday morning at Springfield’s Memorial Hospital. The incident happened...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

New carjacking trend lands in Peoria

PEORIA (WEEK) - As of July 2022, 372 cars were stolen in Peoria, trending with last year’s number, but Peoria police said there was a new way to steal cars and it was growing in popularity. “There have been social media posts on how to steal them and they’re...
PEORIA, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police Respond to Shots Fired

On July 18, 2022, at 1:40 AM, Officers responded to the 300 block of North Broadway for shots fired. Upon arrival, Officers located a 32-year-old male in the 300 block of North Bluff who had been shot. Upon discovery of the shooting victim, Officers immediately began rendering first aid. The victim was transported by the Joliet Fire Department to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers and evidence technicians conducted an extensive canvas of the area to gather information about the shooting.
JOLIET, IL
wjol.com

Joliet Police On The Scene of Major Traffic Crash

Joliet Police officer are on the scene of a major traffic accident. According to the department’s Facebook post, Ingalls Avenue is currently closed between Plainfield Road and Hosmer Street as officers are on the scene investigating a major crash. Please consider an alternate route and avoid the area.
JOLIET, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSPY NEWS

Waterman officers respond to suspected stalker call

An alert citizen called police on Sunday morning after spotting a vehicle from the previous night suspicious activity report in the 600 block of Wilson Street. It was reported that a male subject had tampered with a basement window of an occupied residence. On Sunday, Waterman officers responded and located...
WATERMAN, IL
starvedrock.media

Troubling Graffiti Outbreak In Mendota

Your help is needed in tracking down the person or persons behind a rash of graffiti in Mendota. Officers in Mendota say in the last 3 months, the city has had many public locations tagged by a graffiti suspect or suspects wishing to deface city property, viaducts, and public parks with insignia's and language that demoralizes the community. The announcement from the Mendota P.D. includes some tongue-in-cheek humor by saying there is a community service worker program that can help with constructive painting projects as well as calling the suspect a starving artist.
MENDOTA, IL
wjol.com

Crest Hill Sports Bar to Close After Fatal Shooting in Parking Lot

Parking lot of strip mall in Crest Hill scene of a shooting. A Crest Hill Sports Bar that was the setting for a fatal shooting in early July has announced they are permanently closing. Forza Table & Tap announced on their Facebook page on Monday evening, “it is with a heavy heart that we must let you know that Forza will be permanently closing. We want you to know that we did our best to avoid getting to this point, but the circumstances pushed our hand.” On Sunday, July 10th, just before 11:45 pm, Crest Hill Police were called to Forza Table & Tap, 1827 Knapp Drive, regarding a large crowd loitering in the business park’s parking lot.
CREST HILL, IL
starvedrock.media

Apparent Lawn Tractor Accident Kills Granville Man

Tragedy in Putnam County. Police and paramedics were called Monday evening to a home on West Bottom Road in Granville for a man found under a lawn tractor. Pronounced dead at the scene was 67-year-old Neil L. Hammerich of Granville. An autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday.
GRANVILLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

One dead after last week’s electric shock incident

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — One worker has died as a result of last week’s electrical accident that left five people hospitalized. Sangamon County Coroner Jam Allmon confirmed Tuesday the death of one of the five injured workers from last week’s electric shock in Streator, IL. 22-year-old Seth...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Marquette shooting prompts heavy police presence in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A heavy police presence could be seen at the intersection of Malone Street and Westmoreland Avenue in Peoria after a shooting took place on Marquette Street. Although police have released little information on the shooting, casings were found at the scene just after 1:30 p.m....
PEORIA, IL

