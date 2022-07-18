Firearm reported taken from parked vehicle in Streator

Parking lot of strip mall in Crest Hill scene of a shooting. A Crest Hill Sports Bar that was the setting for a fatal shooting in early July has announced they are permanently closing. Forza Table & Tap announced on their Facebook page on Monday evening, “it is with a heavy heart that we must let you know that Forza will be permanently closing. We want you to know that we did our best to avoid getting to this point, but the circumstances pushed our hand.” On Sunday, July 10th, just before 11:45 pm, Crest Hill Police were called to Forza Table & Tap, 1827 Knapp Drive, regarding a large crowd loitering in the business park’s parking lot.
