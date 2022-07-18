ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: 2022 Lucid Air Grand Touring plays follow-the-leader

By Kirk Bell
MotorAuthority
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith 1,050 hp at my disposal, the only sounds I hear are the whirr of electric motors, the occasional thrum of tires over rough pavement, and the drumbeat of my racing heart as I try to keep pace with the Stig on the twisty Skyline Drive in the San Francisco hills....

