Two projects in Alexandria will receive $5 million apiece from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority (NVTA). The NVTA awarded the amounts as part of its six-year budget adopted on Thursday (July 14). The two projects are: to make S. Van Dorn Street and its bridge more transit and pedestrian-friendly for the West End Transitway, and replacement of a fair-weather crossing on the Holmes Run Trail, just behind William Ramsay Elementary School (5700 Sanger Avenue).

ALEXANDRIA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO