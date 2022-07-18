ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Tax Bill Update

fanwoodnj.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the delay in receiving State approval of the Municipal budget, the County has...

www.fanwoodnj.org

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Bills#Tax Rate#Grace Period#State
CNET

Child Tax Credit Payments: If You Live in These States, You May Be Sent More Money

The enhanced child tax credit, which provided financial relief to millions of parents, came to an end in 2021. And the proportion of children in poverty has since increased from 12.1% to 17%, putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. Now with inflation on the rise and a possible recession looming, several states are planning to send families more money this year.
INCOME TAX
Entrepreneur

If You Do Business in Multiple States, You Might Owe More Taxes Than You Think

Growing their business is a critical goal for many business owners. But the process can be complex and confusing — especially if it involves nexus. The Sales Tax Institute defines sales tax nexus as "the level of connection between a taxing jurisdiction such as a state and an entity such as your business. Until this connection is established, the taxing jurisdiction cannot impose its sales taxes on you."
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Franklin County Free Press

Property Tax/Rent Rebate Application Deadline Extended

The deadline for senior citizens and Pennsylvanians with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2021 has been extended to Dec. 31. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 annually for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheStreet

Five Tips for Taxpayers Who Requested an Extension to File Federal Taxes

2. Did you estimate and pay any taxes owed by the April deadline?. If someone was late filing an extension, the extension probably isn’t valid, said Lisa Featherngill, the national director of wealth planning at Comerica Bank. “This isn’t a problem if they are due a refund,” she says. “However, if they owe tax, they can be assessed a late filing penalty.”
INCOME TAX
The US Sun

How many kids can I claim on child tax credit?

THE child tax credit (CTC) helps families with qualifying children get a tax break. Here's a primer on who is eligible and if there's a limit on how many kids can be claimed. There is no limit on the number of kids that can be claimed. The credit was first...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Child Tax Credit 2022: Could You Get $300 Per Child From Your State?

The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
INCOME TAX
CNET

Stimulus Checks: These States Are Giving Away Tax Rebate Money. Are You Eligible?

It may not be another federal stimulus check worth $1,200, but some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to taxpayers as a way to ease current woes caused by spiking inflation and an economic plunge that many fear could turn into a recession. Other states may implement statewide child tax credits, while others still are eyeing a gas tax holiday that could make gas prices a little lower at the pump.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Boston

Here’s why low-income earners are not getting a tax rebate — and why some are upset about it

An income floor attached to the plan has become contentious. Last week, Massachusetts lawmakers unveiled a plan to distribute one-time rebates to taxpayers in an effort to help them deal with inflation-induced financial burdens. A $250 check would be sent to residents who filed individual tax returns that qualify, and married taxpayers who filed joint returns would receive $500.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy