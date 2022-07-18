Tax Bill Update

Americans looking for help in the form of a federal stimulus check to fight high gas and food prices are likely to be disappointed as there is little support in Congress for another check anytime soon. However, for some, state governments are offering special tax rebates. Fifteen states have passed...
Annual inflation rose by 9.1% in June, growing at the fastest pace since late 1981, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. While the IRS adjusts some provisions of the tax code every year for rising prices, others remain unchanged. Some retirees may feel the sting since the income limits...
FAMILIES in several states can get up to $1,000 in direct payments now that the federal child tax credit has ended. In Connecticut, residents can now claim a tax rebate of up to $250 per child for a maximum of three children. The maximum amount for this one-time tax credit is $750 per family.
The enhanced child tax credit, which provided financial relief to millions of parents, came to an end in 2021. And the proportion of children in poverty has since increased from 12.1% to 17%, putting 3.7 million children below the poverty line. Now with inflation on the rise and a possible recession looming, several states are planning to send families more money this year.
The total number of states providing relief child tax credits or deductions has risen to 12, as New Jersey recently passed its own child tax credit legislation. Child Tax Credit Update: What New Jersey’s $500 Payment Entails and Who’s Eligible. Discover: Mitt Romney Wants To Send Parents $350...
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., along with 22 more Democratic lawmakers, are pushing the IRS to create its own free tax filing service. The bill also aims to allow eligible taxpayers to choose a "return-free option," providing a pre-populated filing. But some tax professionals say it's not a realistic plan for...
Growing their business is a critical goal for many business owners. But the process can be complex and confusing — especially if it involves nexus. The Sales Tax Institute defines sales tax nexus as "the level of connection between a taxing jurisdiction such as a state and an entity such as your business. Until this connection is established, the taxing jurisdiction cannot impose its sales taxes on you."
Since the end of the enhanced child tax credit payments in December, talks about extending the monthly checks have waned. But a new Senate proposal introduced by Republican Sen. Mitt Romney, called the Family Security Act 2.0 (PDF), could bring the discussions back to life. The new proposal comes with...
The deadline for senior citizens and Pennsylvanians with disabilities to apply for rebates on rent and property taxes paid in 2021 has been extended to Dec. 31. The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The income limit is $35,000 annually for homeowners and $15,000 annually for renters, and half of Social Security income is excluded.
An update to the IRS’s portability rule will help wealthy American families save a lot of money on taxes when they leave behind inheritances to heirs. Find: Looking To Diversify In A Bear Market? Consider These 6 Alternative Investments. Under new 2022 limits, individuals can now give up to...
2. Did you estimate and pay any taxes owed by the April deadline?. If someone was late filing an extension, the extension probably isn’t valid, said Lisa Featherngill, the national director of wealth planning at Comerica Bank. “This isn’t a problem if they are due a refund,” she says. “However, if they owe tax, they can be assessed a late filing penalty.”
In its final 2022 Filing Season Statistics report, the IRS stated that it has processed more than 140 million individual income tax returns, including more than 96 million refunds for a total of over $282 billion, with an average refund of $3,039. Know: Stimulus Check Updates To Know for July...
THE child tax credit (CTC) helps families with qualifying children get a tax break. Here's a primer on who is eligible and if there's a limit on how many kids can be claimed. There is no limit on the number of kids that can be claimed. The credit was first...
AMERICANS can still claim a $1,400 stimulus check this year. However, there is specific criteria to follow to receive the cash in 2022. The new payment will go out to people who were eligible for the third round of stimulus checks that went out in 2021, but haven't yet received them.
The enhanced monthly child tax credit payments provided financial relief to millions of families across the country last year from July to December. Since the final monthly payment was sent, the number of children in poverty increased from 12.1% to 17% and put 3.7 million children below the poverty line. And now with inflation on the rise, plus a possible recession looming, several states are now planning to send families more money, starting this year.
It may not be another federal stimulus check worth $1,200, but some states are issuing tax refunds and relief checks to taxpayers as a way to ease current woes caused by spiking inflation and an economic plunge that many fear could turn into a recession. Other states may implement statewide child tax credits, while others still are eyeing a gas tax holiday that could make gas prices a little lower at the pump.
An income floor attached to the plan has become contentious. Last week, Massachusetts lawmakers unveiled a plan to distribute one-time rebates to taxpayers in an effort to help them deal with inflation-induced financial burdens. A $250 check would be sent to residents who filed individual tax returns that qualify, and married taxpayers who filed joint returns would receive $500.
Comments / 0