LSD lovers are an organized bunch. I’m seated among dozens of them at Neuehouse, a members club in Midtown Manhattan, and though their Tibetan grounding bracelets click and clack, the group itself is relatively quiet, save a woman behind me recounting her most recent trip. “I did it with a healer,” she recounts to a friend. “The healer said, ‘Drop into your inner voice,’ and I’m like, ‘Which one?!’ It took a minute.”

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO