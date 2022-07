San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson is currently lined up to serve as the primary backup at the position, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic. With Raheem Mostert in Miami, the 49ers drafted LSU rusher Tyrion Davis-Price in the 3rd Round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, despite his arrival in the Bay Area, it looks as though Wilson will be lined up right behind Elijah Mitchell on the depth chart. Given how run-heavy the 49ers are, it's likely that all three backs will see ample workload this season.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO