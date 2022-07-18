St. Francois County Election Preview

(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington man, 51 year old Brian E. Odle, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in an ATV accident Monday night in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Odle was headed north on Possum Hollow Road, east of Silver Saddle Road, at about 9:20, when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over throwing him off. Odle was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.

FARMINGTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO