ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francois County, MO

St. Francois County Election Preview

mymoinfo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(St. Francois County) St. Francois County voters...

www.mymoinfo.com

Comments / 0

Related
mymoinfo.com

Last Day To Vote Absentee

(Jefferson City) Today is the last day you can request a mail-in absentee ballot to vote in Missouri’s August Second primary election. To request a ballot, you can go to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website. To vote absentee in-person, go to your local election authority’s office.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Jane Dueker says she is ready for the Democratic primary

ST. LOUIS – The Democratic Primary for St. Louis County Executive is August 2 and FOX 2 is talking to the candidates. Incumbent Sam Page and Jane Dueker, a former lobbyist and attorney for the Fraternal Order of Police, are on the ballot. Dueker says crime is a major...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Francois County, MO
Government
County
Saint Francois County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri Elections
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Election Local
Missouri Independent

Fate of Missouri marijuana initiative petition unclear as signature count continues

Whether Missouri voters will get a chance to legalize recreational marijuana in November is still in question. The latest incomplete tabulations from Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office, obtained under a Sunshine Law request, show the Legal Missouri 2022 initiative is short of the necessary signatures in four of the six Congressional districts necessary to make the ballot.
MISSOURI STATE
constructforstl.org

State OKs Five-Year Plan That Highlights Work on I-55

From Leader Publications: Upgrades to I-55 are included in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program approved July 6 by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The Missouri Department of Transportation proposed the five-year STIP to improve state-maintained roads, which includes 1,803 highway and bridge projects, with 23 of those in Jefferson...
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Traffic Accident

(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington man, 51 year old Brian E. Odle, is suffering serious injuries after he was involved in an ATV accident Monday night in St. Francois County. According to Highway Patrol reports Odle was headed north on Possum Hollow Road, east of Silver Saddle Road, at about 9:20, when he lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over throwing him off. Odle was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident. He was taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington.
FARMINGTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Missouri Independent

Lucas Kunce is betting outspoken populist message can turn Missouri Senate seat blue

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Lucas Kunce’s life story seems built for a populist Senate campaign in Missouri. He grew up in a modest neighborhood in Jefferson City where a local grocer let his mother float checks when his family couldn’t afford the bill. He attended Yale University on grants, came back to Missouri for law school and served 13 years as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, including in Iraq and Afghanistan.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Man dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Wentzville man died in a crash Tuesday morning in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kamron Lenoir, 23, ran a stop sign while going southbound on Route P at Guthrie Road. A car driving eastbound hit him. The collision happened Tuesday just before 8 a.m.
WENTZVILLE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy