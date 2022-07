A simple move to a new home sparked the creation of a life-changing organization. Brothers Building a Better Nation is a 501©3 non-profit organization based in Newark, NJ with a mission to remove barriers from the lives of Black + Latino males between the ages of 16-29 who have a criminal record or are at risk of becoming incarcerated. Through various programs and resources, this organization is helping to better the community and provide great opportunities. We connected with Founder and President of the organization Quadeer Porter to learn more about how it was started, the current operations, and the future of the organization. Read on to learn all about Brothers Building a Better Nation, a local Newark non-profit.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO