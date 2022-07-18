ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Fresh, Canned, or Frozen – Which is Better?

American Council on Science and Health
American Council on Science and Health
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZ66m_0gjUlTfu00
Image by Squirrel_photos from Pixabay

Defining Processed & Further Processed

First, let’s get a handle on the term ‘processed.’ Unless you are picking fruit and eating directly from a tree or on your hands and knees grazing, almost all the foods you eat are in some way processed. Processing makes eating safer as it reduces germs, eliminates dirt and filth, inhibits spoilage, aids transportation, simplifies storage, and prolongs shelf life. For fresh produce, processing involves harvesting, washing, grading for size and quality, packaging, shipping, and cold storage. Foods like apples may also receive a coating of edible alginate to protect the skin and color of the fruit. Oranges may be placed in a room with ethylene gas to turn green oranges orange. Before packaging, some fruits and vegetables are chopped, diced, and cut to desirable shapes or convenient sizes. In fact, you process foods at home by refrigerating, freezing, washing, peeling, cutting, marinating, seasoning, and cooking.

Fruits and Vegetables Are Perishable

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2592nM_0gjUlTfu00

Fruits and vegetables are over 90% water. After harvest, they are separated from their source of nutrients, the plant or the tree. This causes the produce to use itself as a nutrient source, resulting in increased respiration and moisture loss, hastening spoilage by oxidation and microbial growth. Storage and processing techniques are used to improve the stability of these perishable products. Refrigeration, freezing, canning, and drying allow us to ship and store fruits and vegetables to consumers worldwide. It allows shoppers to buy produce that is out-of-season in their area. Processing and cold storage help retain valuable nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

Fresh fruits and vegetables are minimally processed before retail sales. Further processing of these foods, by canning and freezing, lower the microbial load, destroy natural enzymes on the produce, which may cause further degradation, and provide the shopper with the convenience of packaging and longer shelf life. Canned produce is placed in a can, then heated in a pressure cooker called a retort. Frozen vegetables are usually blanched, briefly heated, then quickly frozen and packaged. Fruits are not usually blanched before freezing due to their delicacy and acidity.

Comparing Fresh with Canned & Frozen

“[the] exclusive recommendations of fresh produce ignore the nutrient benefits of canned and frozen products.”

-Nutritional comparison of fresh, frozen, and canned fruits and vegetables. Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture

In 2007, food scientists at the University of California – Davis compared the nutritional composition of fresh, canned, and frozen fruits and vegetables in a meta-analysis of data going back to 1935. They concluded that canned and frozen forms of produce were nutritionally comparable to fresh while offering convenience and diet diversity to consumers. Let’s see why.

Vitamin C is the Key

The California scientists used vitamin C content as the first estimate of the overall nutrient quality because it is

the least stable nutrient in most foods. It’s the nutritional equivalent of the canary in the coal mine; highly sensitive to heat, oxidation, and leaching during processing. Storage time and temperature are also significant factors in vitamin C loss. Good sources of the vitamin are broccoli, tomatoes, leafy greens, apricots, and pineapple.

When losses were measured on a dry weight basis, the weight of produce minus its water, scientists found that canning reduced vitamin C levels significantly, around 60%. Frozen foods had higher levels of vitamin C than canned. Losses ranged from 10 to 80%, with an average loss of about 50% in frozen foods.

Freshly picked vegetables had the highest amounts of vitamin C, but the nutrient diminished rapidly after harvest. Green peas, measured in wet weight, were found to have losses of over 50% during the first 24 to 48 hours after harvest. According to The Guardian, those “fresh” carrots with the leaves still attached may be several days old before they reach shoppers in the supermarket produce section. While the cooler refrigeration temperatures slow down nutrient loss, time is the real enemy. Other nutrients such as vitamin A, carotenoids (the red, yellow, and orange pigments, which are vitamin A precursors and antioxidants), vitamin E, minerals, and fiber were similar in their concentration between fresh, canned, and frozen fruits and vegetables.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwRjc_0gjUlTfu00

After reviewing a wealth of scientific information on the topic, the scientists concluded that due to the time lag before a shopper prepares and eats fresh produce, the canned or frozen alternatives may be nutritionally similar due to microbial and enzymatic deterioration of the fresh food during shipping, handling, and storage. Further processed foods, whether by heat or freezing, offered much stability and shelf life with little sacrifice to nutrition. This processed produce increases the accessibility and diversity of food available to shoppers in food deserts and lowers the cost of natural sources of vitamins, minerals, and fiber.

In summary, the authors cautioned that understanding nutritional differences between fresh, canned, and frozen produce will always be complex due to harvest conditions, different cultivars, different soil fertilities, seasonal variations, plant maturities, and processing methods. For those individuals who wish to reduce sodium in their diet, they recommend fresh and frozen produce over canned or buying canned items with no salt added. In canned products using salt, they suggested salt removal by draining the liquid and rinsing the fruits or vegetables in a colander before preparation. Bon appetite!

Sources:

Only 1 in 10 Adults Get Enough Fruits or Vegetable CDC Newsroom

Alginate-based edible films and coating for food packaging applications Foods DOI: 10.3390/foods7100170.

Oranges, Artificial Coloring US Food and Drug

Nutritional comparison of fresh, frozen, and canned fruits and vegetables. Part I Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture DOI: 10.1002/jsfa.2825

Nutritional comparison of fresh, frozen, and canned fruits and vegetables. Part 2 Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture DOI: 10.1002/jsfa.2824

Comments / 0

Related
Bon Appétit

Yes, There Is a Correct Way to Microwave Food

We’ve all been there: The microwave beeps, you put those leftovers on a table (or in your lap), and you take a bite. The vegetable and noodles are piping hot, but the meat and beans are barely warm. Yes, microwaves are celebrated for their convenience. Not only can they...
therecipecritic.com

Instant Pot Frozen Chicken

This website may contain affiliate links and advertising so that we can provide recipes to you. Read my privacy policy. No more panicking when you forget to thaw the chicken for dinner. The instant pot will transform your frozen chicken breasts into tender and juicy chicken in just minutes!. Isn’t...
RECIPES
Health Digest

Is It Bad To Eat Almonds At Night?

If you're looking for a snack that will help you sleep better at night, almonds may be a good option. Almonds are a source of tryptophan, which is a precursor to the sleep-promoting hormone melatonin (via Healthline). Melatonin is what helps to regulate our sleep-wake cycles, and getting enough of it can help us fall asleep faster and stay asleep for longer. Your body produces melatonin naturally, but eating foods that help produce more of the hormone can make it easier for you to fall asleep at night.
NUTRITION
recipesgram.com

Banana Mousse (10-Minute Recipe)

Rich, creamy and simply delicious! This banana mousse can be your ideal energy breakfast or snack. You will need just 10 minutes to make it! Here is the recipe:. 3 small bananas (peeled, sliced) 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon. 2 teaspoons lemon juice. 1 tablespoon sweet Marsala or Sherry Port. 3...
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
verywellhealth.com

Ask an Expert: What Happens If Diabetes Is Not Managed Properly?

Do-Eun Lee, MD, has been practicing medicine for more than 20 years and specializes in diabetes, thyroid issues, and general endocrinology. She currently operates a private practice in Lafayette, CA, which opened in 2009. She has authored several publications and is the recipient of various professional awards and honors, including the Young Investigator Travel Award from Seoul National University College of Medicine Alumni Association of North America, Las Vegas.
LAFAYETTE, CA
Salon

There isn't a more comforting dinner than deep-dish chicken pot pie

I made this pie last winter for the first time, and there is nothing more warm, comforting, or rustically impressive to bring to the dinner table in the coldest months of the year. If you want to use your favorite pie crust recipe, prepare three times a single crust recipe to replace this dough — you'll need 2/3 of the dough for the bottom crust, and 1/3 for the top. — Erin Jeanne McDowell.
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Lemonade Pie

Lemonade Pie is a refreshing and full of creamy lemon flavor no-bake dessert! This icebox pie takes 15 minutes to mix together and the 6 simple ingredients are piled it into a premade crust, and then ready for the refrigerator or freezer!. This delicious no-bake dessert tastes like sipping on...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vitamin E#Food Deserts#Fresh Fruits#Better
Gin Lee

Taking care of a Christmas cactus

Christmas cactus (Schlumbergera) The Christmas cactus isn't just for Christmas! In fact, the plant can be kept year round and can thrive for many years. They do very well in porous clay pots, and they love being in areas with high humidity. The plant generally blooms throughout the winter.
Allrecipes.com

Smoothies with a Boost

You can use 1 cup of any frozen chopped or sliced fruit, any flavored kefir, and 1 to 2 teaspoon of any powder addition you like. You can use chilled brewed coffee instead of tea. If you don't have frozen slices ready, swap in 1 ripe banana, sliced, and add...
FOOD & DRINKS
architecturaldigest.com

How to Keep Garbage From Smelling Up Your Kitchen

Garbage won’t ever smell like a garden of roses, fresh ocean breezes, or pumpkin pies, but you can keep the bad odors from pervading your kitchen and traveling to other parts of your home. The cause of that nose-wrinkling stench? Bacteria. Food spoils, and microbes grow and feed on...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Health Digest

What Is Fruit Fasting And Is It Healthy?

You may have already heard of fasting, which WebMD describes as abstaining from all food during a specific period of time and sticking to water, or a select set of other liquids. But fruit fasting may be a new concept to you. Livestrong explains that during a fruit fast, instead of ceasing to eat completely, fasters only eat fruit. The caveat is that the fruit consumed during a fruit fast is whole and raw, rather than dried or juiced, for example.
NUTRITION
InsideHook

Here’s a Jalapeño Poppers Recipe That’ll Make Your Cardiologist Happy

Whether breaded and stuffed with cheese or deep-fried and wrapped in meat and bacon, each variety of jalapeño popper that’s served at a Super Bowl party or sports bar traces its stems back to 1993 when Anchor Food Products, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of processed snack foods under the McCain Foods umbrella, registered a trademark for the exclusive use of the phrase “jalapeño poppers” with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office.
BROOKLYN, NY
MindBodyGreen

Ghee vs. Butter: Which Dairy Spread Is Better For You?

Salted butter, unsalted butter, grass-fed butter—which do you like to cook with? What about ghee? This Ayurvedic staple certainly isn't new—in fact, it's been used in therapeutic applications for millenniums, touted for its digestion support, among other benefits. Recently, it's been making more appearances in the modern wellness world and Western pantries alike.
LIFESTYLE
EverydayHealth.com

Dos and Don’ts of Constipation Relief

Diet and lifestyle can be a major cause of constipation. Getting relief can be as simple as making a few tweaks to your meals and habits. We’ve all been there: sitting on the toilet needing to go, but nothing comes out. The same goes for the unsatisfying plink of what looks like rabbit pellets dropping into the toilet when you know your bowels need emptying.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Apartment Therapy

Bioceramic Domes Might Be the Houses of the Future

With climate change and a housing shortage to contend with, those invested and interested in the future of homebuilding have to begin thinking outside the box. One company is doing so by reshaping “home” into the form of a dome. Geoship is hoping to change the future of...
INTERIOR DESIGN
American Council on Science and Health

American Council on Science and Health

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
937K+
Views
ABOUT

The American Council on Science and Health (ACSH) is a pro-science consumer advocacy organization and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. The Council was founded in 1978 by a group of scientists with a singular focus: to publicly support evidence-based science and medicine and to debunk junk science and exaggerated health scares.

 https://www.acsh.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy