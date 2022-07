Steven Joseph Townsend, 64, of Blakesburg, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. He was born in Fairfield on Aug. 21, 1957, to Arthur Franklin and Laurine Regina Shelangoski Townsend. He graduated from Blakesburg High School in 1976 and was a truck driver, tractor mechanic, farmer and member of the Blakesburg Lions Club.

