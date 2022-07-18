Monday Stir

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Liberty is embracing ink on paper, creating a biannual beauty newspaper called The Hall, with elements of an old-style print publication, including crosswords and horoscopes.
The super-sized newspaper also has interactive elements, such as QR codes, and will be supported by a social media campaign that’s meant to “ease the shopping experience, and link all our content streams together,” according to Madeleine Macey, Liberty’s chief marketing officer.More from WWDCondé Nast, Google Pixel Cover CampaignInside Hollywood: L.A. Interior DesignThe Pop-In@Nordstrom
She said Liberty has prioritized print because “our audience loves knowledge, they don’t like being...
Comments / 0