Elderly Florida woman dies after alligator attack

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg police arrested a woman Friday after she allegedly threw a can of beans at an older man, according to an affidavit. Police said that Lynn Bitinaitis, 54, got into an argument with a man on the sidewalk along 2nd Avenue North, which escalated when she threw a can of beans at the man’s back.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO