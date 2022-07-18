ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Purchase State Fair Discount Tickets in St. Cloud for a Limited Time

By Laura Bradshaw
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Great Minnesota Get Together is one thing that a lot of people from not just Minnesota, but from the 5 state area look forward to every year. The last few years have been different simply because of the pandemic. Last year the fair went on like usual, but attendance was...

103.7 THE LOON

A St. Cloud Based Non-Profit is Serving 57 Minnesota Counties

ConnectAbility of MN is a nonprofit that provides coordinated services for people with disabilities that are both physical and invisible as well as the low income elderly. ConnectAbility of MN used to be United Cerebral Palsy of Central Minnesota and has been around since 1954. A name change took place in September of 2020. ConnectAbility of Minnesota Executive Director Sheri Wegner and Community Investment Coordinator Kerry Sowada-Rowen says the name change took place to better reflect who they serve and where they serve. She says they've expanded their services to anyone with a disability and elderly seniors and now serve 57 Minnesota counties not just the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

ALL ABOARD! Thomas The Tank Engine Is Giving Rides In Minnesota

Did you know Thomas the Tank Engine has been around for nearly 80-years? The popular children’s character first appeared in the 1940s. Since then, there’s been a line of hugely successful books, a popular TV series, and lots of toys and merchandise. Thomas & Friends is currently streaming on Netflix and later this month the real-life trains will be giving rides here in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Stay in a Civil War Cabin Air BnB an Hour From St. Cloud

If you have ever wanted to experience the 1800s you have your chance with this cabin built during the Civil War. This cabin is super rustic, with no modern amenities. You will be completely off the grid and unplugged. But if your life has become so chaotic, or you want to show your kids what it used to be like before all of the technology that we have now, this is your chance to do that. If even for a weekend.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Bring Me The News

Cougar spotted prowling in Twin Cities neighborhood

A mountain lion spotted near Preserve Trail and Stagecoach Road in Shakopee on July 18, 2022. Photo by Andrew Pastrana. A Twin Cities resident had a once-in-a-lifetime cougar sighting Monday evening while returning home from Dairy Queen. Shakopee resident Andrew Pastrana said he spotted the large cat in the backyard...
SHAKOPEE, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Sartell Pediatrics Closed on Tuesday

SARTELL -- Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics says they had a water main break and are experiencing flooding in their building. Those with appointments will be contacted and rescheduled as the business considers relocation and/or clean-up and restoration options. Phone lines will continue to operate as usual. This Affordable...
SARTELL, MN
Hot 104.7

Have You Walked Over This Bridge In Minnesota?

Before you page down to learn more about this bridge, try some navigation. Here are the GPS coordinates:. This single-span barrel arch bridge is located in the heart of Minneapolis where the locals and many tourists gather year-round. It was built in 1905 and is listed on the National Register....
MINNESOTA STATE
96.5 The Walleye

A Town In Minnesota Is Making It Illegal To Smoke In Your Car

I completely understand WHY there are so many people against smoking in most places outdoors. This isn't anything new by any means. In North Dakota, the laws are pretty simple about smoking. You can receive a fine if you light up a cig in an area where it is prohibited. It's been almost ten years since North Dakota's Free Law became effective - according to fdhu.org the Free Law "... advances public health by protecting more workers, residents and visitors from secondhand smoke exposure in public places and places of employment" I smoke cigars now and then, and I completely understand those that disdain second-hand smoke, especially from a stogie. However, I also believe that there should be more places where you can relax and smoke inside, like a cigar bar. Now you can't even smoke in your own car if you lived in this small town in Minnesota.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
kelo.com

Some Minnesota cities banning THC edibles, for now

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A number of Minnesota cities are temporarily banning THC edibles after a new law went into effect at the beginning of the month. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports, within the last week, St. Joseph and Marshall approved moratoriums that give time to draft ordinances to regulate manufacturing and sales of edibles.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

You Can Tour A Huge Cave In Minnesota That Has 13 Miles Of Passageways

There’s a unique county in Minnesota that doesn’t have a single lake but makes up for it with some pretty amazing stuff. The geography of the areas is what is called karst. The DNR highlighted the county today as part of Natural Rock Day. Karst geography is basically a porous landscape that can’t hold surface water. The area is mostly porous limestone, which causes water to form springs and caves and not lakes.
KDHL AM 920

Is ‘Minnesota Nice’ Still a Thing? How Rude is MN vs. Other States?

It appears that 'Minnesota nice' is alive and well, and so is 'Hawaii Nice' and 'Vermont Nice,' especially if you ask Minnesotans, Hawaiians, or Vermonters. YouGov asked nearly 80,000 Americans what they thought about the rudeness or politeness of their fellow citizens in their own state, and to no surprise to any of us in the Land of 10,000 Lakes -- we think we're a pretty polite bunch.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Central Minnesota Employers Adjusting to Worker Shortage

Central Minnesota employers continue to deal with a worker shortage. Gail Cruikshank is the Talent Director for the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation. She says employers and organizations like hers are working to not only retain the workers they have in the community but to sell possible employees on relocating to the St. Cloud area.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

